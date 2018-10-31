 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Team India Wants Wives On Tour, Rail Coach, Gym, Bananas For 2019 World Cup
Read In

Updated: 31 October 2018 11:55 IST

Team India have asked the BCCI to allow their wives and girlfriends to travel with them for the entire duration of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Team India Wants Wives On Tour, Rail Coach, Gym, Bananas For 2019 World Cup
Wives and girlfriends of players are not allowed to travel on the team's bus. © AFP

Virat Kohli's Team India has asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to allow wives and girlfriends to travel with them for the entire duration of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup that will be held in the United Kingdom next year from May 30 to July 15, reported the Indian Express. The Indian cricket team had recently got permission to bring their wives and girlfriends with them on overseas tours, provided they join the squad 10 days after the series commences. 

According to the report, the team has also asked to travel between venues by train rather than bus, so that their wives can accompany them. The players have asked for bananas to be made available for them to eat during the tour, according to the report.

The requests were made after India's recent tour of the United Kingdom.

"Apparently, the England cricket board failed to serve the Indian team the fruit of their choice during the tour," the report quoted an unnamed official as saying. 

"But the CoA (BCCI's Committee of Administrators) was amused by the request and said that the players should have told the team manager to buy bananas on the BCCI's expenses.

"There were other demands about booking hotels with a proper gym and discussions about the duration and protocol regarding wives accompanying players on tours," the official added.

The report said the CoA was unsure about the request to allow the team to travel by train since it would present security concerns. The request was made after the CoA had earlier ruled that wives of players will not be allowed to travel on the team's bus, the report said.

As for allowing wives to travel for the whole duration of a tour, the source said, "It was felt that some players might view this as a distraction during tours. They (CoA) want to make sure that everyone is on board before they give the green light."

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Cricket World Cup 2019
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The 2019 World Cup will be held in the United Kingdom from May 30-July 15
  • The requests were made after India's recent tour of the United Kingdom
  • The players have asked for bananas to be made available for them to eat
Related Articles
Virat Kohli On The Verge Of Breaking Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar
Virat Kohli On The Verge Of Breaking Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar's Records Against Australia
Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma, Murali Vijay Hit The Gym After Rain Hits Opening Day Of Warm-Up Game
Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma, Murali Vijay Hit The Gym After Rain Hits Opening Day Of Warm-Up Game
Ishant Sharma Hails Captain Virat Kohli For Motivating Team India For Series Triumph
Ishant Sharma Hails Captain Virat Kohli For Motivating Team India For Series Triumph
Virat Kohli Keeps Pulling In Big Bucks In Spite Of Occasional
Virat Kohli Keeps Pulling In Big Bucks In Spite Of Occasional 'Verbal Slips'
Virat Kohli Will Lead From Front But Team Effort Will Ensure Test Series Win In Australia: Adam Gilchrist
Virat Kohli Will Lead From Front But Team Effort Will Ensure Test Series Win In Australia: Adam Gilchrist
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 29 November 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.