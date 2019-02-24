Sourav Ganguly on Sunday said that his latest remark on the much talked about India vs Pakistan match in the World Cup 2019, starting in May in England and Wales, was not intended to be against Sachin Tendulkar's comment. Batting great Sachin Tendulkar had said he would "hate to give away two points" to Pakistan in the World Cup. Reacting to the statement made by former teammate, Sourav Ganguly told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Kolkata on Saturday, "He wants two points against Pakistan, I want the World Cup. Whichever way you look at it."

The former India skipper, however, claimed in a tweet on Sunday that his statement has nothing to do with Tendulkar's statement, adding that the both of them have been "friends for last 25 years".

"A lot of people in the media is trying to put my statement against sachin's when I said 'I want the World Cup' My response has got nothing to do with his statement, nor is my statement against his .. he is, has been and will be one of my best friends for last 25 years," Ganguly said on Twitter.

Later, Tendulkar responded on Ganguly's tweet, saying: "Never felt the need for you to justify. Strongly believe that all of us want what's best for our nation."

With his statement, Tendulkar had endorsed Sunil Gavaskar's view that India would be better off beating Pakistan in the World Cup than boycotting them.

Ganguly had called for severing all sporting ties with Pakistan like his former teammate Harbhajan Singh.

India are scheduled to play Pakistan on June 16 in Manchester.

Following the Pulwama tettor attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel, many fans and cricketers have asked India to boycott Pakistan in the World Cup.