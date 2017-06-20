Why Don't You Cross The Border, Gambhir Asks Mirwaiz Who Cheered Pakistan Win

Cricketer Gautam Gambhir asked Kashmiri separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to cheer for Pakistan from across the border instead of Kashmir. The star left-hander tweeted to Mirwaiz after the latter celebrated Pakistan's win over Virat Kohli's side in the Champions Trophy final on Sunday. Powered by Fakhar Zaman and Mohammed Amir's sensational performances, Pakistan registered a comprehensive win 180-run win over the Men in Blue at The Oval.

Fireworks all around, feels like an early Eid here. Better team took the day. Congratulations team #Pakistan — Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (@MirwaizKashmir) June 18, 2017

Clearly annoyed by Mirwaiz's celebratory tweet, Gambhir suggested him to cross the border. Gambhir's tweet was retweeted over 12k times.

A suggestion @MirwaizKashmir why don't u cross the border? U will get better fireworks (Chinese?), Eid celebs there.I can help u wid packing — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 18, 2017

Amir removed all of India's top three as Pakistan routed their arch-rivals.

Title-holders India, set 339 to win, collapsed to 33 for three and 54 for five against a Pakistan side they had thrashed by 124 runs in their tournament opener at Edgbaston on June 4.

They were eventually dismissed for 158 in reply to Pakistan's 338 for four, which featured Zaman's 114, the left-handed opener's maiden one-day international hundred coming in just his fourth match at this level.