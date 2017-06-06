Virender Sehwag Sends Two-Line Application For Coaching Job

Virender Sehwag has sent the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) an application for the Indian cricket team's head coach job but apparently his resume only consists of two lines. According to media reports, the former India opener sent the BCCI a two-line application instead of a detailed curriculum vitae (CV). He wrote in the application that he's a mentor of the Indian Premier League team Kings XI Punjab and that he's played with the current Indian team players. The BCCI has asked Sehwag to send them a detailed application and a full CV.

Former India player Anil Kumble's contract as the head coach of the Indian team ends after the ICC Champions Trophy. Kumble, who was appointed as the head coach last year, has had a good run. Under his guidance, India won 10 out of the 13 home Tests with two draws and a single defeat. India also won a Test series comprehensively in the West Indies. Under Kumble, India also won the ODI series against New Zealand and the limited-overs series against England.

Rumours after the Australia series suggested that the Board was unhappy with Kumble. Prior to India's opening match against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy, rumours were that he and Virat Kohli had a fall out which the captain later rubbished.

However, just before the start of the event in England, the Board invited applications for the next India head coach. Other than Sehwag, Tom Moody, Richard Pybus, Dodda Ganesh and Lalchand Rajput have applied for the job.

A three-member BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman will conduct the interviews for the job.

