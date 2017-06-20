 
Virat Kohli Mocked By Pakistan Fan After Champions Trophy Final Defeat

Updated: 20 June 2017 14:01 IST

The Pakistani fan was rather vocal, taunting Kohli 'akad toot gai hai teri'.

Indian captain Virat Kohli stokes extreme passion among cricket fans across the globe. His brand of cricket relies on no half-measures, resulting in him polarizing opinion of the cricketing community. While Kohli believes he is supremely confident of his skills as a cricketer, some of his detractors describe him as 'arrogant'. An example of this was witnessed after India's Champions Trophy final loss to Pakistan. As the Indian team made its way back to the dressing room after the match, a Pakistani fan mocked the Indian captain.

"Akad toot gai hai teri Kohli saari haan, akad toot gai hai," he said as Kohli went past him.

Kohli, who in the past has confronted fans, did not react and went straight to the dressing room.

However, pacer Mohammed Shami lost his cool when the fan said "Baap kaun hai," multiple times as he walked by.

Shami stopped in his tracks, turned back and moved towards the fan to confront him. However, former Indian captain MS Dhoni stepped in to diffuse the situation and calm Shami down.

An inspired Pakistan hammered a blundering India by 180 runs to lift the ICC Champions Trophy, riding on a scintillating hundred from rookie opener Fakhar Zaman and a sensational bowling spell from Mohammad Amir. This is Pakistan's first ICC title triumph since their 2009 World Twenty20 win.

