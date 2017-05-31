 
Virat Kohli And Anil Kumble Rift Reports By Media Upset Team India

Updated: 31 May 2017 12:57 IST

Two newspaper reports that appeared on Tuesday said that captain and coach have had a falling out over their style of functioning

Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble © Mid-day.com

Stories of a rift between captain Virat Kohli and head coach Anil Kumble have upset the Indian camp here, sources said, though there has been no official denial about the so-called differences between the two.

But team members, according to sources, are miffed that such stories are appearing when they are about to kick off a very important 50-over event on June 4, the day of the India vs Pakistan clash at Birmingham.

"Virat and Anil are behaving very normally, like any captain and captain. There is not a trace of ill feeling," said a source.

The issue has become trickier ever since it was reported that the Committee of Administrators (COA) chief Vinod Rai will be in London to speak to Kohli and Kumble. If there is nothing wrong, then why is Rai heading to London, is a fair question.

Topics : India Virat Kohli Anil Kumble ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Cricket
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table.
Highlights
  • There has been no official denial about the differences: Sources
  • But team members, according to sources, are miffed with such stories
  • India play their first match against Pakistan on June 4
