Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Live Cricket Score, ICC Champions Trophy: Lanka Steady After Losing Gunathilaka Early vs Pak

Their campaigns back on track after upset wins, Pakistan and Sri Lanka face each other in their concluding Champions Trophy group match in a virtual 'quarter-final' today. Both the teams lost their opening matches but bounced back into reckoning after producing two of the tournament's biggest upsets so far. Pakistan suffered a 124-run thrashing at the hands of arch-rivals and defending champions India but then notched up an upset win over world number one side South Africa to stay alive. (LIVE SCORECARD)

History, however, favours Pakistan as they have won twice as against one by Sri Lanka in Champions Trophy. Overall, in the 147 matches the two sides have played against each other, Pakistan have won 84 as against 58 by Sri Lanka. One match was tied while four games ended as 'no result'.

15:57 IST: Bowling change for Pakistan. Fahim Ashraf comes into the attack.

15:54 IST: FOUR! Dickwella opens the face of the bat and guides Imad Wasim towards third man for a boundary. Sri Lanka 60/1 in 11 overs.

15:50 IST: 10 overs gone! Sri Lanka 50/1. Dickwella 19*, Mendis 17*

15:49 IST: 50 comes up for Sri Lanka in 9.5 overs.

15:47 IST: FOUR! Terrific shot from Mendis. The Sri Lankan goes on backfoot and pulls the ball towards backward square leg. Sri Lanka 49/1 in 9.4 overs.

15:46 IST: FOUR! Kusal Mendis sends Junaid Khan towards deep mid-wicket.

15:45 IST: Excellent start from Imad Wasim. 5 runs off his over. Sri Lanka 40/1 in 9 overs.

15:40 IST: Bowling change for Pakistan. Imad Wasim comes into the attack.

15:36 IST: Junaid Khan starts his fourth over. Kusal Mendis sends the Pakistan pacer straight down the ground for a magnificent boundary. Sri Lanka 36/1 in 7.1 overs.

15:35 IST: Another good over for Pakistan. Mohammad Amir concedes 6 runs. Sri Lanka 32/1 in 7 overs.

15:29 IST: A wicket maiden from Junaid Khan. Sri Lanka 26/1 in 6 overs.

15:28 IST: Kusal Mendis is the new man at the crease.

15:27 IST: WICKET! Junaid Khan strikes, Danushka Gunathilaka departs for 13 runs. Sri Lanka 26/1 in 5.1 overs

15:22 IST: Just 1 run off Mohammad Amir's over. Sri Lanka 26/0 in 5 overs.

15:18 IST: FOUR! Niroshan Dickwella uses the pace and guides the ball over wicket-keeper's head. Clever shot from the Sri Lankan opener. Sri Lanka 25/0 in 4 overs.

15:16 IST: FOUR! Danushka Gunathilaka smashes Junaid Khan towards deep square leg. Sri Lanka 20/0 in 3.4 overs.

15:15 IST: FOUR! Bad delivery from Junaid Khan. Danushka Gunathilaka sends the pacer towards extra cover.

15:11 IST: Dickwella lofts the ball over square leg. He will get 3 runs. Excellent running between the wickets. Sri Lanka 9/0 in 2.5 overs.

15:09 IST: Maiden over from Junaid Khan. Sri Lanka 4/0 in 2 overs.

15:06 IST: Junaid Khan comes into the attack.

15:05 IST: 4 runs off Amir's over. Sri Lanka 4/0 in 1 over.

15:03 IST: FOUR! First boundary of the match. Just a push from Dickwella. He sends Amir towards sweeper cover.

14:58 IST: Pakistan team are in a huddle. Openers Niroshan Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka are set to open Sri Lankan innings. Mohammad Amir will open the attack. Here we go..

14:53 IST: Both teams are ready for national anthems. Amazing atmosphere at the Sophia Gardens.

14:36 IST: Here are the Playing XIs:

Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews (captain), Asela Gunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Thisara Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep

Pakistan: Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (wk/captain), Fahim Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Junaid Khan, Hasan Ali

14:33 IST: TOSS: Pakistan opt to field against Sri Lanka in Cardiff

14:31 IST: It's TOSS time friends. Both the captain are in the middle. What is your prediction?

14:27 IST: Toss is just few minutes away. Stay tuned for updates.

14:01 IST: After the stunning win against India, can Sri Lanka carry the momentum in today's clash against Pakistan in Cardiff?

14:00 IST: Hello friends, welcome to the Live coverage from the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan have been in an underachieving mode in international cricket for a while now, especially since they do not have too much cricket at home. They did win the Test series against the West Indies in the Caribbean recently, but their limited-overs record has been moderate at best. Sri Lanka too will be hoping that the ICC Champions Trophy gives them a boost they need to tell people that the win over India was not a flash in the pan. A semi-final berth would suit both sides nicely.