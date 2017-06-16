Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar Send Messages To India Ahead Of Champions Trophy Final

With the mouth-watering ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final clash between Indian and Pakistan hours away, the warning bells have already started ringing. Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar and swashbuckling batsman Shahid Afridi took to micro-blogging site Twitter to congratulate India but also advised their country ahead of the mega showdown on Sunday. "Congrats to India for qualifying the final but here it comes a mega game Pak vs India. Good luck-Pak cornered tigers-win or lose am with u", Shoaib Akhtar wrote on his Twitter handle.

good luck-Pak cornered tigers-win or lose am with u.. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 16, 2017

After India entered the final of the tournament, Afridi, who was known to hammer any bowling attack with his fierce batting style, took to Twitter saying to send his congratulations as well.

Well played India, Now time for the biggest game in cricket. Stay calm and focused team Pakistan. And yes #AikJeetAur ???? — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 15, 2017

India cantered to a nine-wicket win over Bangladesh in a lopsided second semi-final at the Edgbaston Stadium, setting up a clash with arch-rivals Pakistan in the final.

Chasing 265 to win after electing to field first, the defending champions did not flinch for one moment as Rohit Sharma scored his 11th career ton (123 not out) and captain Virat Kohli notched up his 42nd fifty (96 not out) to stitch up an unbeaten 178-run partnership for the second wicket.

India won the match with 59 balls to spare.

Kohli, in the process, became the fastest cricketer in the world to reach 8,000 runs in ODIs in just 175 innings.