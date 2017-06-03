 
don't
miss
All Sports
ICC Champions Trophy 2017
Cricket

No Problem With Anil Kumble, People Making Up Issues: Virat Kohli

Updated: 03 June 2017 18:56 IST

Captain Virat Kohli laid rest to all rumours that things are not right in the team with coach Anil Kumble.

No Problem With Anil Kumble, People Making Up Issues: Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli spoke to the media ahead of the India-Pakistan clash. © BCCI

India Captain on Saturday Virat Kohli dismissed all rumours about there being a rift between him and head coach Anil Kumble. Addressing the media in Birmingham, Kohli said that there was no problem with Kumble and people were making up issues. "There are no problems whatsoever," he said ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy India-Pakistan match on Sunday. "People are trying to create a livelihood by making up issues." He further added that, "it's been really good working with Anil Kumble."

When asked about how does he handle such situations, Virat Kohli responded saying there is nothing to handle. "I chose not to think about something so there is nothing to handle," he said. "In India people lack patience and speculate a lot... That's all we can say... We are focused on our livelihood (on the field). As a cricketer we are focused on the Champions Trophy."

There had been widespread rumours this week that all was not right between Kumble and Kohli. There were even reports of former captain Sourav Ganguly meeting the entire team at the hotel asking for feedback on him as a coach. Ganguly is part of the three-member Cricket Advisory Committee that also includes Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman.

However, on Saturday, Ganguly came out and quashed all talk of him meeting the players. Considering the team is in the middle of an important tournament, Ganguly said it was best if the focus was kept on cricket. Ganguly also refused to comment on Kumble's future as coach of the Indian cricket team.

India take on Pakistan in their opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy on Sunday. Kohli chose to focus on the upcoming match.

"We don't play Pakistan often but they can create a surprise. Can never take them lightly. We focus on what we can do," Kohli said ahead of the match on Sunday. "I'm under no pressure. My mindset remains the same in all games."

He added, "Will pick our best bowling attack".

Topics : India Virat Kohli Anil Kumble Cricket ICC Champions Trophy 2017
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • No problems with Anil Kumble, says Virat Kohli
  • People making issues to earn a living: Virat Kohli
  • Virat Kohli spoke to the media ahead of India-Pakistan clash
Related Articles
ICC Champions Trophy 2017, India Vs Pakistan: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV
ICC Champions Trophy 2017, India Vs Pakistan: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV
ICC Champions Trophy 2017, India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue Start Favorites in Marquee Clash
ICC Champions Trophy 2017, India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue Start Favorites in Marquee Clash
Champions Trophy 2017: Stephen Fleming Picks His Favourite In India vs Pakistan Clash
Champions Trophy 2017: Stephen Fleming Picks His Favourite In India vs Pakistan Clash
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 14 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.