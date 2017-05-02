No Decision On Champions Trophy Without Administrators' Approval, Says CoA Head

The Supreme Court-approved Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Tuesday clarified to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that its officials were not mandated to take any decision on India's participation in the ICC Champions Trophy, beginning on June 1. CoA Vinod Rai made this statement in the backdrop of rumours that the BCCI office-bearers were contemplating boycotting the tournament after being outvoted on the ICC's revenue and administrations models, as the Indian board's revenue quantum was reduced by almost half.

"Yes, we have issued an instruction that any decision regarding the ICC Revenue Model should only be taken at the Special General Meeting (SGM)," Rai told PTI.

"But the BCCI units have been told that they cannot issue any legal notice to the ICC with regards to Champions Trophy pull-out without our prior approval."

The COA was forced to issue a diktat after it was learnt that around 10 loyalists of former BCCI president N. Srinivasan engaged in a tele-conference where the options of pulling out and taking legal action against the ICC were discussed.

The BCCI's SGM is scheduled to be held on May 7.

"It was brought to our knowledge that some of the officials were engaged in a tele-conference and wanted to take a decision on the said matter. One needs to understand that this kind of a decision cannot be taken in haste. A Champions Trophy pull-out will lead to India not playing in ICC tournaments for the next eight years. It cannot be decided by a few members," Rai said.

He said if a situation arises that India needs to pull-out of the Champions Trophy, it has to be a unanimous decision of all the 30 voter members at the BCCI SGM.

"There can't be a fractured mandate where some are in favour of a pull-out and quite a few against the motion. If you ask me, the extreme step should only be taken if all the 30 members decide unanimously that a pull-out is necessary," Rai said.

A section of BCCI officials is eager to pass a resolution in favour of taking legal action against the global body headed by former BCCI chief Shashank Manohar.

In case the BCCI SGM decides on a pull-out, there is every possibility that COA will seek a directive from the Supreme Court.

(With PTI inputs)