NZ Vs BAN Live Cricket Score, ICC Champions Trophy: Williamson, Taylor Rebuild For Kiwis vs Bangladesh

Champions Trophy Live: NZ Vs Ban: New Zealand play Bangaldesh in a do-or-die match

Champions Trophy Live: NZ Vs Ban: New Zealand play Bangaldesh in a do-or-die match © AFP

New Zealand and Bangladesh enter their final group match of the ICC Champions Trophy on Friday with the knowledge that even a win may not be enough to see either of them into the semifinals. New Zealand are, quite surprisingly, at the bottom of Group A with Bangladesh in the third position. Both teams have a point apiece in the biennial ODI tournament after they were each comprehensively defeated by England, while their respective matches with Australia ended in rain-induced no results. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Catch live cricket action and updates of New Zealand vs Bangladesh at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff here:

17:53 IST: FOUR! Ross Taylor smashes Rubel Hossain towards deep mid wicket. New Zealand 134/2 in 25 overs.

17:51 IST: FIFTY! Captain Kane Williamson brings up his half-century off 58 balls. New Zealand 129/2 in 24.4 overs.

17:45 IST: FOUR! Half volley from Mustafizur. Williamson sends the pacer towards long off region. New Zealand 122/2 in 23 overs.

17:39 IST: Just 3 runs off Mustafizur Rahman's over. New Zealand 112/2 in 21 overs.

17:33 IST: 19 overs gone! New Zealand 105/2. Ross Taylor 19*, Kane Williamson 35*.

17:30 IST: FOUR! Lovely cover drive from Williamson. The NZ skipper sends Mustafizur towards deep extra cover for a boundary. New Zealand 104/2 in 18.1 overs.

17:29: IST: 8 runs off Shakib Al Hasan's over. New Zealand 99/2 in 18 overs.

17:20 IST: 6 runs of the over. New Zealand are 87/2 after 16 overs.

17:17 IST: After some refreshments, time for Shakib to come into the attack

17:14 IST: Good over from Rubel Hossain. Gives away only 2 runs. New Zealand are 81/2 in 15 overs

17:09 IST: Flurry of boundaries! Ross Taylor smashes Taskin Ahmed for back-to-back boundaries. New Zealand 79/2 in 14 overs.

17:07 IST: Last FIVE Kane Williamson - Ross Taylor partnerships in ODIs in England: 121, 206, 101, 99 and 95. Can they continue their domination today as well?

17:03 IST: Ross Taylor is the new man at the crease. Can he rebuild NZ innings?

17:02 IST: WICKET! Rubel Hossain gets the big fish. Martin Guptill departs for 33 runs. Bangaldesh players are pumped up. New Zealand 69/2 in 12.5 overs.

WICKET! Guptill goes lbw! It's Rubel who gets the wicket! The umpire raises a finger, and they decide not to review. NZ 69/2 #NZvBAN #CT17 pic.twitter.com/qnc8Wl3gT4 — ICC (@ICC) June 9, 2017

17:00 IST: FOUR! Williamson sends Rubel Hossain between mid wicket and long on.

16:57 IST: Maiden over from Taskin Ahmed. New Zealand 61/1 in 12 overs.

16:53 IST: Excellent over from Rubel Hossain. Just 1 run off his over. New Zealand 61/1 in 11 overs.

16:47 IST: FOUR! Kane Williamson comes forward and sends Taskin Ahmed towards long off for a boundary. New Zealand 59/1 in 9.5 overs.

16:44 IST: 6 runs off Mortaza's over. New Zealand 54/1 in 9 overs.

16:40 IST: FOUR! First boundary for Williamson. He goes back and sends Mortaza towards backward point. New Zealand 53/1 in 8.4 overs.

16:37 IST: Captain Kane Williamson is the new man at the crease.

16:34 IST: WICKET! Taskin Ahmed gets the breakthrough, Luke Ronchi departs for 16. Extra pace does the trick for the Bangaldesh pacer. Easy catch for Mustafizur Rahman at mid wicket. New Zealand 46/1 in 7.1 overs.

16:33 IST: 8 runs off Mortaza's over. New Zealand 46/0 in 7 overs.

16:30 IST: FOUR! Mortaza starts his fourth over and Guptill welcomes him with a boundary towards sweeper cover. New Zealand 42/0 in 6.2 overs.

16:27 IST: FOUR! Ronchi finds the gap and guides Taskin towards sweeper cover. Excellent placement from him. New Zealand 38/0 in 5.5 overs.

16:25 IST: Bowling change for Bangladesh. Taskin Ahmed comes into the attack.

16:23 IST: 5 overs gone! New Zealand 31/0. Guptill 24*, Ronchi 7*.

16:20 IST: FOUR! Guptill punches the ball towards sweeper cover. New Zealand 30/0 in 4.2 overs.

16:19 IST: SIX! First maximum of the innings. Guptill comes forward and smashes Mortaza towards long off. New Zealand 26/0 in 4.1 overs.

16:15 IST: Maiden over from Bangladesh skipper Mortaza. New Zealand 12/0 in 3 overs.

16:11 IST: 11 runs off Mustafizur's over. New Zealand 12/0 in 2 overs.

16:08 IST: FOUR! Another one from Guptill. He smashes Mustafizur towards sweeper cover region. What a start for Kiwis. New Zealand 12/0 in 1.3 overs.

16:07 IST: FOUR! First boundary of the match. Martin Guptill guides Mustafizur Rahman towards square f the wicket for a boundary.

16:05 IST: He gets the edge but Guptill survives as the ball evades the first slip fielder. NZ 1/0 in 1 over.

16:04 IST: Good start from the Bangladeshi captain so far. 4 dots balls on the trot.

16:00 IST: Mortaza starts off with the dot ball.

15:50 IST: The national anthems of the two countries.

15:38 IST: Here are the Playing XIs:

BAN XI: T Iqbal, S Sarkar, S Rahman, M Rahim (W), S Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, M Hossain, M Mortaza (C), T Ahmed, R Hossain, M Rahman #NZvBAN — NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) June 9, 2017

NZ XI: L Ronchi (W), M Guptill, K Williamson (C), R Taylor, N Broom, J Neesham, C Anderson, M Santner, A Milne, T Southee, T Boult #NZvBAN — NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) June 9, 2017

15:30 IST: TOSS: New Zealand opt to bat against Bangladesh.

15:22 IST: Toss at 11:00 AM (3.30 PM IST) and the match will start at 11.30 AM (4.00 PM IST)

Update from Cardiff: toss will happen at 11am with play to start at 11.30am local time. #CT17 #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/NIauNCkG8x — ICC (@ICC) June 9, 2017

15:15 IST: Umpires are out for inspection. Stay tuned for more updates.

14:44 IST: New Zealand will have to win this match and also hope that Australia don't beat England. A washout today will put an end to Kiwi's campaign in the mega tournament.

14:37 IST: Groundsmen are at work. Toss has been delayed.

14:23 IST: The start has been delayed. The inspection will take place at 10.45 AM (3.15 PM IST).

We're going to have a delayed start here at Cardiff with pitch inspection happening at 10.45 am. We will keep you updated with further info! pic.twitter.com/psXqAG7sxn — ICC (@ICC) June 9, 2017

14:20 IST: Hello friends, welcome to the LIVE coverage from the ICC Champions Trophy between New Zealand and Bangladesh at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

Hosts England have signalled their title intentions by cruising into the last-four stage following two convincing outings. If Australia beat England in their last group match at Edgbaston, both the two teams will be in the semifinals as they enjoy better net run-rate. The desperation for a win aside, both New Zealand and Bangladesh would hope for an England victory against Australia, assuming rain does not disturb their calculations again.