Virat Kohli Spoke To The Media Ahead Of ICC Champions Trophy Semis vs Bangladesh

Updated: 14 June 2017 17:57 IST

Bangladesh are a very skilled side, said Virat Kohli while addressing the media ahead of ICC Champions Trophy semi-final between India and Bangladesh.

India skipper Virat Kohli at the press conference © AFP

India skipper Virat Kohli addressed the media ahead of ICC Champions Trophy semi-final between India and Bangladesh.

Here are the highlights:

  • We gave a lot of people chances in the practice games. Everyone has done well. I think Ashwin was really good in the last match, said Virat Kohli.
  • Given an opportunity, everyone would like to finish games. Kedar and Hardik are playing well in the lower middle-order, said Virat Kohli.
  • Bangladesh have really improved as a team. They have taken huge strides in the last couple of years. You can never take any opposition lightly, said Virat Kohli.
  • Bangladesh are among the top 8 teams in the world. They have a lot of skilled cricketers. The other day they were outstanding when they chased the total down. They are a very competitive side, said Virat Kohli.
  • Our opposition can be anybody, We are not thinking about that, said Virat Kohli.
  • We are happy to reach the semi-finals. Credit goes to the players. We are good limited overs side, We have reached the semi-finals of the last 3 big tournaments, Hopefully, we will reach the finals, said Virat Kohli.
  • My thinking is always the same before big matches. My thinking does not change for any match. Once you are in a knockout stage, the team gets into a tough zone, said Virat Kohli.
Topics : India Bangladesh Virat Kohli Edgbaston, Birmingham ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Cricket
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli is the captain of the Indian cricket team.
  • India take on Bangladesh in the semi-finals of Champions Trophy
  • Bangaldesh are a competitive side, feels Virat Kohli
