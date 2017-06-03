ICC Champions Trophy Live Score: South Africa (RSA) vs Sri Lanka (SL)

South Africa will be odds-on favourites when they take on Sri Lanka in the first match for both teams in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. The AB de Villiers-led side has been in England for a while, where they played a three-match series with the hosts. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have an injury doubt in captain Angelo Mathews and will play their first match this season. South Africa have already enjoyed overwhelming one-day international success this year against Sri Lanka. The Proteas whitewashed Sri Lanka 5-0 in a bilateral series in South Africa in January. Sri Lanka were not alone in being a touring side routed in 50-over cricket by South Africa, with the Proteas previously also hammering Australia 5-0. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Yet, for all they are top of the one-day international rankings, South Africa have a reputation for under-performing in International Cricket Council tournaments. The only ICC event they have won was the inaugural Champions Trophy in 1998. But South Africa this time also boast the world’s number one-ranked ODI batsman and bowler in AB de Villiers and Kagiso Rabada. Sri Lanka head into the tournament as underdogs and one of the key reasons they’ve struggled in recent months has been the absence of fast bowler Lasith Malinga, who hasn’t played any ODI cricket since November 2015 due to a knee injury.
When and Where to Watch Live: South Africa (RSA) vs Sri Lanka (SL)
India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.
Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.
Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.
New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.
Live Score: RSA vs SL
1
Suranga Lakmal to Quinton de Kock
1 run.
0
Suranga Lakmal to Quinton de Kock
No run.
0
Suranga Lakmal to Quinton de Kock
No run.
0
Suranga Lakmal to Quinton de Kock
Full ball on off, the batsman drives it to mid off.
0
Suranga Lakmal to Quinton de Kock
NOT OUT! de Kock surivives! Lakmal bowls it on a length on the stumps, de Kock tries to defend it off the back foot but misses it and is struck on the pads. Sri Lanka go up for the appeal but is given not out by the umpire. They decied to review it and the umpire goes upstairs. The ball pitches in line, the impact is in line but the ball is just clipping the bails of off stump so it remains umpires call. Sri Lanka lose their review.
Sri Lanka have reviewed for an LBW against de Kock.
0
Lasith Malinga to Hashim Amla
Pushes the length ball outside off, straight to covers.
1
Lasith Malinga to Quinton de Kock
Lands it on a length outside off, de Kock plays it with an angled bat down to third man for a run.
1
Lasith Malinga to Hashim Amla
Back of a length on off, Amla guides it to third man off the back foot for a run.
1
Lasith Malinga to Quinton de Kock
Slower ball outside off, de Kock drives it to the right of mid off and they get through for a run.