ICC Champions Trophy Live Score, England (ENG) vs Bangladesh (BAN)

England would be hoping to claim maximum points against Bangladesh, who were in for a rude shock in their practice match against India. England, who beat South Africa 2-1 in their three-much One-Day International series just prior to this tournament, look to be in fine nick, though their batting had imploded against the Proteas in the last match of the series. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be wondering what hit them when they were dismissed for a paltry 84 while chasing 324 runs against India. (LIVE SCORECARD)
So as things stand, England look like odds-on favourites to take home the honours from the first match, especially since Bangladesh are yet to find their feet. That said, it could still become a little bit of a tester if there were weather-related interruptions, which is a constant possibility with all matches played in England at this time of the year. But that too should favour the home team, since the cold and wet conditions are something they would be well and truly versed with.
When and Where to Watch Live: England (Eng) vs (Ban) Bangladesh
India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.
Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.
Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.
New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.
The two Bangladeshi openers, Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar have taken their place in the centre. Chris Woakes to start with the first new ball. He has a couple of slips in place. Here we go...
The players have made their way out in the middle and are getting ready for their respective national anthems.
BANGLADESH XI - Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim(WK), Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza(C), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.
ENGLAND XI - Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(WK), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jake Ball.
Pitch Report - There will be some movement for the pacers. The England bowlers will get a lot of movement and bounce, but it will all depend on how they use it and how the Bangladesh batsmen apply themselves, reckons Ian Bishop.