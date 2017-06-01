 
ICC Champions Trophy Live Score, England (ENG) vs Bangladesh (BAN)

Updated: 01 June 2017 14:04 IST

Live cricket score and ball-by-ball commentary from the 1st ICC Champions Trophy match between England (Eng) and (Ban) Bangladesh at the The Oval on Thursday.

Champions Trophy Live Score: England face Bangladesh in tournament opener. © AFP

England would be hoping to claim maximum points against Bangladesh, who were in for a rude shock in their practice match against India. England, who beat South Africa 2-1 in their three-much One-Day International series just prior to this tournament, look to be in fine nick, though their batting had imploded against the Proteas in the last match of the series. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be wondering what hit them when they were dismissed for a paltry 84 while chasing 324 runs against India. (LIVE SCORECARD)

So as things stand, England look like odds-on favourites to take home the honours from the first match, especially since Bangladesh are yet to find their feet. That said, it could still become a little bit of a tester if there were weather-related interruptions, which is a constant possibility with all matches played in England at this time of the year. But that too should favour the home team, since the cold and wet conditions are something they would be well and truly versed with.

When and Where to Watch Live: England (Eng) vs (Ban) Bangladesh

India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.

Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.

LIVE SCORE: ENG vs BAN

  • 1st Innings
0.5
0

Chris Woakes to Tamim Iqbal

No run.

0.4
0

Chris Woakes to Tamim Iqbal

That's going a long way across. It's on a length as Tamim lets it be.

0.3
0

Chris Woakes to Tamim Iqbal

Good length delivery quite close to the off pole, hangs back in defense as he drops it down on the ground on the off side.

0.2
0

Chris Woakes to Tamim Iqbal

Another one full in length, on the base of off stump, Tamim leans ahead a touch and drives it to mid off.

0.1
0

Chris Woakes to Tamim Iqbal

Not much swing there, maybe a slight hint of movement away. Woakes fires it full and just outside off, Tamim Iqbal prods forward in defense but is beaten past the outside edge.

!

The two Bangladeshi openers, Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar have taken their place in the centre. Chris Woakes to start with the first new ball. He has a couple of slips in place. Here we go...

!

The players have made their way out in the middle and are getting ready for their respective national anthems.

!

BANGLADESH XI - Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim(WK), Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza(C), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.

!

ENGLAND XI - Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(WK), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jake Ball.

!

Pitch Report - There will be some movement for the pacers. The England bowlers will get a lot of movement and bounce, but it will all depend on how they use it and how the Bangladesh batsmen apply themselves, reckons Ian Bishop.

England Bangladesh Eoin Joseph Gerard Morgan Mashrafe Bin Mortaza ICC Champions Trophy 2017 The Oval, London
