ICC Champions Trophy Live Score: Australia (Aus) vs (NZ) New Zealand

In the biggest clash of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 so far, Australia face New Zealand in their opener in today's match at Edgbaston, Birmigham. Australia must decide whether to unleash all of their 'fearsome foursome' of Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and James Pattinson. Injuries have meant the quartet of fast bowlers have rarely all been fit at the same time and, even now, Australia may decide it's too much of a risk fielding all four in the same team, with John Hastings -- who has plenty of English county experience -- also in the squad. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Australia boast one of the most powerful top orders in ODI cricket, with captain Smith and opener David Warner outstanding batsmen in all formats. They could add extra firepower by including Chris Lynn, who shot to worldwide prominence earlier this year with a sensational Indian Premier League campaign, averaging nearly 50 for the Kolkata Knight Riders. New Zealand beat Australia in a thrilling pool match in Auckland at the 2015 World Cup only to lose to their trans-Tasman rivals in the final in Melbourne.

When and Where to Watch Live: Australia (Aus) vs (NZ) New Zealand

India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.



UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.



Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.



USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.



Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.



New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.



South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.