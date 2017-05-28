Live Cricket Score, Champions Trophy Warm-Up Match, India vs New Zealand: India Draw First Blood As Guptill Falls

Live Cricket Score: India face New Zealand in their first warm-up match on Sunday.

Premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will be in focus alongside speedster Mohammed Shami when defending champions India take on New Zealand on Sunday in their opening warm-up game ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. After a hectic six weeks of Indian Premier League, the two warm-up games will help the 'Men In Blue' get back into the 50-over groove and the emphasis will be on team combination moving into the tournament-proper. India last played an ODI against England, back in January this year. Since the match doesn't have official status, all 15 members in the squad will get a chance to play. (LIVE SCORECARD)

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Warm-Up live cricket score and updates between India vs New Zealand straight from London, England.

15:10 IST: OUT! Guptill out! Easy catch by Bhuvneshwar at mid-off, off a Shami delivery. Guptill departs for 9. NZ 20/1 (2.2 ovs)

15:08 IST: Ronchi smashes two back-to-back boundaries off Pandya. NZ are 20/0 after 2 overs

15:06 IST: Hardik Pandya comes into the attack.

15:04 IST: A boundary from Guptill to finish the first over. NZ are 10 for no loss

15:00 IST: Guptill and Ronchi at the crease. Shami will open the attack

14:45 IST: For India, Singh and Rohit Sharma will not playing today. For NZ, Tom Latham, Mitchell McClenaghan and Ross Taylor are sitting out

14:37 IST: New Zealand will play 12 players, India will play 13

14:31 IST: NZ captain Kane Williamson wins the toss and elects to bat.

14:29 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the first warm up game between India and New Zealand.

All eyes will be on Ashwin as he is coming from a two-month break after the BCCI wanted him to opt out of the IPL in order to recover from fatigue after playing all 13 Tests in a gruelling home season. The warm-up matches will provide Ashwin with much-needed game time as he fights for his place with Ravindra Jadeja in case the team management decides to go with one specialist spinner in the playing XI.

Another bowler who is expected to bowl a few overs is Shami. He has not played 50-over cricket for India since the World Cup semi-final in Sydney, back in 2015. A fit Shami is an asset with his ability to work up brisk pace, swing the ball both ways and hit the blockhole. With Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah along with Hardik Pandya looking good to make it to the playing XI in India's tournament-opener against Pakistan, Shami would look to make a case for himself.