 
don't
miss
All Sports
ICC Champions Trophy 2017
Cricket

IPL 2017: Sam Billings To Use Rahul Dravid's Off-field Lessons At ICC Champions Trophy

Updated: 10 May 2017 16:29 IST

The England player is bowled over with the former Indian star's 'calming influence'.

IPL 2017: Sam Billings To Use Rahul Dravid's Off-field Lessons At ICC Champions Trophy
Billings made his ODI debut against New Zealand at Birmingham two years ago © BCCI

England wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings is looking forward to trying out the off-field lessons he has picked up from Delhi Daredevils (DD) coach and Indian cricket legend Rahul Dravid to make an impression in the upcoming Champions Trophy. Seemingly bowled over by Dravid's "calming influence" in the dressing room, Billings said: "I just enjoy talking to him, whether it's about life or cricket."

"He is very calm and offers his insights and has lots of experience," Billings told IANS in an interview while plying his trade for Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Daredevils.

The Kent cricketer, who made his ODI debut against New Zealand at Birmingham two years ago, said he was game for hard work and wanted to have a good attitude to life and cricket, a la Dravid.

"Obviously Rahul's just a little bit more in terms of that (experience). So, yes, I think with experience I just look to progress and as long as I can continue with the same attitude and work hard... have a good attitude towards life and cricket, you're going to improve. So, yeah, really looking forward to a home Champions Trophy."

England begin their ICC Champions Trophy Group A campaign against Bangladesh at London's Kennington Oval on June 1.

"We're playing at home and it's always special to perform in front of your own fans," said the 25-year-old glovesman, who has turned out in 11 ODIs, scoring 246 runs for England.

Besides Bangladesh, Australia and New Zealand also feature in Group A, which Bangladesh senior-pro Shakib Al-Hasan has dubbed as the "toughest".

Billings was part of England's two ODI against Ireland. He did not bat in the first ODI and managed just seven in the second.

He did duty behind the stumps in both the matches, and batted at No. 6. Jason Roy and Alex Hales opened the batting for the Eoin Morgan-led side.

(With IANS Inputs)

Topics : Delhi Daredevils England Samuel William Billings Indian Premier League 2017 ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sam Billings is a wicket-keeper batsman
  • Billings is impressed by Dravid's "calming influence"
  • Billings was part of England's two ODI against Ireland
Related Articles
IPL 2017: Gujarat Lions' Jason Roy Heading Back To England
IPL 2017: Gujarat Lions' Jason Roy Heading Back To England
IPL 2017: Rahul Dravid Helped Me Cope With Pressure At Top Level, Says Sam Billings
IPL 2017: Rahul Dravid Helped Me Cope With Pressure At Top Level, Says Sam Billings
IPL 2017: Delhi Outclass Punjab By 51 Runs, Register 2nd Straight Win
IPL 2017: Delhi Outclass Punjab By 51 Runs, Register 2nd Straight Win
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 03 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.