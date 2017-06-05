India vs Pakistan: Yuvraj Singh Turns Back The Clock, Sends Twitter Into Overdrive

Yuvraj Singh showed against Pakistan on Sunday that he still has the ability to change big cricket matches at will. At a time Virat Kohli, India captain and arguably the world's best batsman, was struggling to get his timing right, the stylish left-hander smoked the ball to all parts of Edgbaston right from the start. Yuvraj's 53, which included eight hits to the fence and a glorious six, came off just 32 balls. The left-hander ensured that the Pakistani bowlers failed to build any pressure on India's batting after the dismissal of opener Rohit Sharma. The 35-year-old, who no longer enjoys automatic selection in India's ODI team, delivered one of his finest performances on Sunday. The Punjab batsman's swashbuckling display with the bat not only impressed Kohli but also sent Twitter into a tizzy.

@YUVSTRONG12 Congrats Yuvi Paaji, for the Smashing Performance and being named Man-of-the-Match pic.twitter.com/ZyHaSqekjn — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) June 4, 2017

@YUVSTRONG12 is a SUPERSTAR an inspiration — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 4, 2017

@YUVSTRONG12, still good as gold — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 4, 2017

"I felt like a club batter in front of Yuvi. He took all the pressure off me, when I was not hitting it well. Yuvraj is in the team because he is a game changer," said Kohli after the match.

My innings on #CancerSurvivorDay is dedicated to all the heroes & survivors. Also my thoughts & Prayers to all impacted in #londonattack pic.twitter.com/x9sFn6OMf1 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 4, 2017

For all the build-up to the mega-clash, in the end, it was a complete mismatch between the two teams as the Men in Blue asserted their dominance from the very beginning in the rain-interrupted game.

Put into bat, India piled on the runs with Sharma (91) and Kohli (81 not out) helping their team post 319/3 in 48 overs.

Pakistan never looked comfortable in the chase and kept losing wickets to finally fall way short of their revised target of 289 in 41 overs.