India vs Pakistan, Live Cricket Score, ICC Champions Trophy Final: Arch-Rivals Square Off At The Oval

When India began their ICC Champions Trophy 2017 campaign against Pakistan at Edgbaston on June 4, there were two different schools of thought about the prospects of the two sides. One half expected India, the defending champions, to make it all the way to the final, while the other half gave bottom-ranked Pakistan not even a ghost of a chance. But as things turned out, half of those people were wrong. Pakistan are in the final and in a knockout match, anything can happen. (Live Scorecard)

Catch live cricket action and updates from the final match between India vs Pakistan straight from The Oval.

12:21 IST: Former England captain Michael Vaughan has this to say on the India-Pakistan clash

Great day for Cricket .... #PAKvIND .... Doesn't get any bigger in any Sport .... #ChampionsTrophyFinal — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 18, 2017

12:15 IST: Believe. Become - Indian team's mantra ahead of the final

12:09 IST: Seeking divine intervention.

11:59 IST: To get you into the mood...

11:57 IST: India opener Shikhar Dhawan has some important advice for pacer Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the big final.

11:53 IST: Hello and welcome to our live cricket blog for this Sunday showdown between India and Pakistan.

The form book still overwhelmingly backs India to successfully defend their title, but the manner in which Pakistan contemptuously dismissed favourites England, makes the final that much more absorbing. Even among the Indian team, for all the platitudes being offered about Pakistan's success, there seems to be a defined undertone that this was in the bag. One would do well to defer judgement till well into the second innings.

But India would be confident, for sure. That one loss to Sri Lanka was an aberration that couldn't possibly be the norm. The batsmen have clicked in no uncertain terms. So much so that even a target of considerably over 300 seems quite reachable.

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed would also be looking for some breaks when the sides meet. For one, he'll be hoping that Mohammad Amir is back in action after missing the semi-final.