India Vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy 2017 Final: Live Cricket Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live On TV

India's remarkable consistency will be up against Pakistan's legendary volatility when the fierce rivals clash in what is expected to be an exciting finale to the ICC Champions Trophy on Sunday. The often tense political relations between the neighbouring nations add colour to the bitter yet intense rivalry, which has nowadays been confined only to global events due to the Indian government's refusal to allow bilateral contests. Defending champions India had got the better of the rivals in the league stage of the ongoing tournament. And captain Virat Kohli has already declared that nothing extra is needed to get the same result despite the turnaround by Sarfraz Ahmed's men since then. It is nonetheless a battle of attrition, where one needs to hold the nerve till the very end.

When will the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy final be played?

The India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy final will be played on June 18.

Where will India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy final be played?

The India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy final will be played at The Oval, London.

How do I watch the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy final live?

The India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy final will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and DD National

What time does the live coverage of the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy final start?

The live broadcast of the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy final will start at 9.30 am GMT (3 pm IST).

Where can I follow the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy final match online?

The India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy final will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

(With inputs from PTI)