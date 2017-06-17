 
don't
miss
All Sports
ICC Champions Trophy 2017
Cricket

India vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy 2017 Final: Great Chance To Restore Our Pride, Says Imran Khan

Updated: 17 June 2017 15:16 IST

Imran advised Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed to avoid putting India into bat first if he won the toss in the final.

India vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy 2017 Final: Great Chance To Restore Our Pride, Says Imran Khan
Imran Khan is former captain of Pakistan cricket team. © AFP

Former Pakistan World Cup winning captain Imran Khan, on Saturday, said Pakistan have a golden opportunity to avenge their first match defeat against India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final. Pakistan started their Champions Trophy campaign by playing India on June 4 and suffered a 124-run defeat. Imran Khan also believes that Pakistan need to learn from the mistakes it made against Indian in that match. Talking to Pakistani television channel Samaa, Imran said this is a great chance to 'restore' their pride.

"I think we have got a great chance to restore our pride in the final because of the way we lost the first match to India," Imran said.

"It was humiliating how badly we lost that match and we can turn things around now," he added.

Furthermore, Imran advised Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed to avoid putting India into bat first if he won the toss in the final.

"India have a very good batting line-up and if they put up a big total it will bring pressure on us. The strategy of fielding first against other teams has worked well for Sarfraz against other teams as the spinners throttled the opposition in the middle overs and Hassan Ali bowled really impressively."

"India has a strong batting and if they put up a big total it will mean double pressure for us. I mean the pressure on our bowlers and the pressure of keeping up with the run-rate on the scoreboard."

"Our real strength is our bowling and we must bat first if we win the toss. Our batting is not that good our bowling is better," he added.

Imran also praised the captaincy of Sarfraz Ahmed.

"I am really impressed to see that Sarfraz has turned out to be such a bold captain," Imran said.

Imran's teammate and close ally, Javed Miandad said the Champions Trophy final could prove to be the gateway for restoration of bilateral cricket series with India.

"I think we should put aside political issues and try to play more cricket. I want to see revival of bilateral cricket," the former captain said.

Miandad was not willing to pick a favorite for the final on Sunday.

"If I talk fair than yes India at this time has a better team and more depth but I always believe that in a big match it is the moment that matters," he said.

"What is important is how many players do you have in your team who are willing to put up their hands and perform on that day. I think Pakistan team has some good players who could be match winners."

Miandad gave a 50-50 chance to both teams to winning the final.

Former captain, Aamir Sohail conceded that India was a better side than Pakistan but said complacency could be their downfall.

"After a long time India has three or four good pace bowlers, good spinners and a very strong batting line-up and a very shrewd wicketkeeper. They are better than Pakistan player to player but I think they could get complacent and this could work to Pakistan's advantage.

Topics : India Pakistan Virat Kohli Shikhar Dhawan Sarfraz Ahmed ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Cricket Mohammad Imran Khan
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India will look to win Champions Trophy for the third time
  • India will play Pakistan on June 18
  • The final will be played at The Oval
Related Articles
ICC Champions Trophy 2017, India vs Pakistan: Ravichandran Ashwin Hurts His Knee During Practice Session
ICC Champions Trophy 2017, India vs Pakistan: Ravichandran Ashwin Hurts His Knee During Practice Session
Past Statistics, Records Don't Matter Says Virat Kohli Ahead Of India vs Pakistan Final
Past Statistics, Records Don't Matter Says Virat Kohli Ahead Of India vs Pakistan Final
Amit Shah Says No Bilateral Cricket Series With Pakistan
Amit Shah Says No Bilateral Cricket Series With Pakistan
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 18 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.