India Vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, ICC Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli Wins Toss, Elects To Bowl

Champions Trophy Live, Ind Vs Ban: The defending champions are favourites in the semi-final clash

There is nothing that is for granted in any cricket match, not least in a limited-overs contest. While India are overwhelming favorites to run away with the second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy against Bangladesh at Edgbaston on Thursday, things can fall apart in ways that no one envisages. One dropped catch, a wrong umpiring decision or even a shower can change the entire complexion of any match. So when India meet their neighbours in a sub-continental face-off, they will have to win from the beginning to the end.

Little seems wrong with India after the match with South Africa. They bowled exactly and fielded like a dream. While the Proteas didn't really leave a challenge for the Indian batsmen, especially Shikhar Dhawan and skipper Virat Kohli, had quite a hit in the middle. (LIVE SCORECARD)

ICC Champions Trophy live updates of India vs Bangladesh, straight from Edgbaston, Birmingham.

14:42 IST: Here's how the two teams line-up.

IND XI: R Sharma, S Dhawan, V Kohli (C), Y Singh, M Dhoni (W), K Jadhav, H Pandya, R Jadeja, B Kumar, R Ashwin, J Bumrah #BANvIND — NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) June 15, 2017

BAN XI: T Iqbal, S Sarkar, S Rahman, M Rahim (W), S Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, M Hossain, M Mortaza (C), T Ahmed, R Hossain, M Rahman #BANvIND — NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) June 15, 2017

14:40 IST: No changes to the Indian team that outclassed South Africa.

14:35 IST: India captain Virat Kohli wins the toss and elects to bowl.

14:34 IST: Toss time!!

14:28 IST: The weather seems to have taken a turn for the worse at Edgbaston. Suddenly it's cloudy and windy. Let's just hope rain doesn't play spoilsport in this match.

14:27 IST: The Indian stars will be raring to go but one man will especially be up for it. Yuvraj Singh will be playing his 300th ODI today.

14:25 IST: The all-important toss is just minutes away.

14:20 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the second semi-final between India and Bangladesh. The Men in Blue are favourites to win this match but the Bangla Tigers always seem to up the ante when they play India. A win for India will set up a mouthwatering final against Pakistan but let's not fast forward to the future just yet.

But therein lies the real problem. India have come good in two one-sided matches, against Pakistan and South Africa, but the only time they were challenged, by Sri Lanka, they fell to a big loss.

So if Bangladesh can provide a challenge, which is never out of the equation, it will be interesting to see how India reacts.

Kohli had said after the Sri Lanka match that he had read the riot act to the team and it worked like magic against South Africa. Hopefully the words are still fresh enough.

As for Bangladesh, they can play with abandon, since no one expects them to win. But in that, they may find a formula to advance - the philosophy to nothing to lose and everything to gain.