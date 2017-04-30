 
India absolutely must take part in Champions Trophy: Ramachandra Guha

Updated: 30 April 2017 15:27 IST

The Indian board is miffed with the massive cut in its earnings from the ICC revenues after the world body opted to end the 'Big Three' domination in its governance and revenue sharing.

India absolutely must take part in Champions Trophy: Ramachandra Guha
Ramachandra Guha is a member of Committee of Administrators. © AFP

Amid the continuing suspense on whether India will take part in the upcoming Champions Trophy, Committee of Administrators' member Ramachandra Guha today said the country "absolutely must" compete in the event.

India's participation in the eight-team tournament in England, starting June 1, is a subject of speculation after the BCCI was out-voted in the ICC over its opposition to a revamped revenue and governance structure.

The Indian board is miffed with the massive cut in its earnings from the ICC revenues after the world body opted to end the 'Big Three' domination in its governance and revenue sharing.

"Boycotting or threatening to boycott a prestigious international tournament does not become a great cricketing nation," Guha tweeted.

"Speaking in my personal capacity, as a cricket fan, I believe the Indian cricket team absolutely must take part in the Champions Trophy," he added.

