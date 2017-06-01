In Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble Row, BCCI Peacemakers Fly To England: Report

The reported differences between Team India captain Virat Kohli and coach Anil Kumble have prompted two BCCI officials to undertake an unscheduled trip to England ahead of India's Champions Trophy opener against Pakistan on June 4.

According to BCCI sources, acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary's visit to England was already planned before he went to Dubai (for talks with the PCB officials) but Dr MV Sridhar's (the BCCI's General Manager, cricket operations) visit has been scheduled now.

The chief of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) Vinod Rai's visit was also not planned, because one of the members of the committee had already confirmed to this writer that none of them would be heading to England for the Champions Trophy and also the women's World Cup thereafter at BCCI's expense.

Sridhar, who has played 97 first-class matches, is highly respected by the players and may help Rai to interact with the coach and captain. Sridhar was also the media manager when the Monkeygate scandal broke out during the 2007-08 tour of Australia. Interestingly, Kumble was the captain of India at that time.

The BCCI officials are reaching Birmingham today and will return after witnessing the India versus Pakistan match on Sunday.