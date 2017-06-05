 
Champions Trophy: Afridi's Brutally Honest Take on Pakistan's Humiliating Defeat to India

Updated: 05 June 2017 12:41 IST

Afridi wasn't the only former Pakistan captain who criticized the team after the humiliating loss. Legendary cricketer Imran Khan too lambasted the team and cricket establishment in a series of tweets.

Shahid Afridi feels the Indian cricket team is way ahead of Pakistan now. © AFP

Flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Afridi is known to speak is mind when it comes to matters related to cricket. The former Pakistan cricket captain minced no words to describe India's 124-run win (DLS) over Sarfraz Ahmed's boys at Edgbaston on Sunday. "The gap between Indian and Pakistani teams is bigger than ever. India has evolved and we are way behind now," he tweeted after the Men in Blue put on a clinical display against Pakistan. Afridi also added that a complete overhaul of Pakistan cricket was need of the hour. The 37-year-old also pointed out at strike rotation and poor death bowling as two main reasons behind Pakistan's shocking display against India.

Interestingly, Afridi had picked India as favorites to win the high-profile encounter in a column on the International Cricket Council website.

India scored 319 for 3 in their rain-truncated 48 overs and then dismissed Pakistan to 164 off 33.4 overs as the latter chased revised Duckworth-Lewis total of 289 off 41 overs

Highlights
  • India beat Pakistan by 124 runs (DLS) on Sunday
  • Rohit Sharma top scored for India with a 91-run knock
  • Yuvraj Singh was awarded 'Man of The Match' for his quick fifty
