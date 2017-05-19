 
don't
miss
All Sports
ICC Champions Trophy 2017
Cricket

ICC Champions Trophy: Pakistan Not Going Just To Beat India But To Win Title, Says Inzamam-ul-Haq

Updated: 19 May 2017 17:39 IST

The Pakistan chief selector says Pakistan is capable of winning the trophy again.

ICC Champions Trophy: Pakistan Not Going Just To Beat India But To Win Title, Says Inzamam-ul-Haq
Inzamam-Ul-Haq believed Palistan can beat India again in the Champions Trophy © AFP

With the ICC Champions Trophy around the corner, the hype, as always, will largely focus on the India-Pakistan match. Every multi-nation tournament on the International Cricket Council calendar becomes an opportunity to see the two rivals in action and the flavour of all these tournaments depends almost solely on that match. This time too, the focus will be on the contest, scheduled for June 4 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. However, Pakistan team chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq insists that it is not just about beating India.

"We are not going to England just to beat India but our prime target is to win the championship," Inzamam was quoted as saying by The Dawn newspaper.

The former India captain as at the helm of the things in the Pakistan team when they had beaten India at Edgbaston in 2004, and Inzamam believes his side can repeat the feat.

"We can win again," he said on Thursday.

Pakistan have completed a Test series win over the West Indies in the Caribbean and Inzamam believes that the victory was a big morale boost that would help Pakistan in performing well in the Champions Trophy.

India on the other hand still has players engrossed with the Indian Premier League (IPL), with players like Rohit Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ajinkya Rahane still to see action in the last two matches.

Topics : India Pakistan Virat Kohli Sarfraz Ahmed ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Cricket Inzamam-ul-Haq
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India will play Pakistan on June 4
  • The tournament will be played in England and Wales
  • Inzamam believes Pakistan is capable of winning the trophy
Related Articles
Rohit Sharma Will Struggle in Champions Trophy, Predicts Mohammad Azharuddin
Rohit Sharma Will Struggle in Champions Trophy, Predicts Mohammad Azharuddin
ICC Champions Trophy: India Will Be A Tough Nut To Crack, Says John Wright
ICC Champions Trophy: India Will Be A Tough Nut To Crack, Says John Wright
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Dinesh Karthik Replaces Injured Manish Pandey In India Squad
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Dinesh Karthik Replaces Injured Manish Pandey In India Squad
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 18 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.