ICC Champions Trophy: Pakistan Not Going Just To Beat India But To Win Title, Says Inzamam-ul-Haq

With the ICC Champions Trophy around the corner, the hype, as always, will largely focus on the India-Pakistan match. Every multi-nation tournament on the International Cricket Council calendar becomes an opportunity to see the two rivals in action and the flavour of all these tournaments depends almost solely on that match. This time too, the focus will be on the contest, scheduled for June 4 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. However, Pakistan team chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq insists that it is not just about beating India.

"We are not going to England just to beat India but our prime target is to win the championship," Inzamam was quoted as saying by The Dawn newspaper.

The former India captain as at the helm of the things in the Pakistan team when they had beaten India at Edgbaston in 2004, and Inzamam believes his side can repeat the feat.

"We can win again," he said on Thursday.

Pakistan have completed a Test series win over the West Indies in the Caribbean and Inzamam believes that the victory was a big morale boost that would help Pakistan in performing well in the Champions Trophy.

India on the other hand still has players engrossed with the Indian Premier League (IPL), with players like Rohit Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ajinkya Rahane still to see action in the last two matches.