ICC Champions Trophy Live Score, Sri Lanka (SL) vs (PAK) Pakistan

Sri Lanka and Pakistan are involved in the last league match of the ICC Champions Trophy Group B at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. The various permutations have resulted in this match becoming a virtual quarter-final, with the winners assured of a place in the semi-finals, most likely against hosts England. Neither team was rated to go ahead from the group, where they were pitted against India and South Africa. But Pakistan first scored a massive upset, beating South Africa in a rain-reduced match, and then Sri Lanka shocked defending champions India with a fine win. With India then beating South Africa, the winners of this contest will now be the second semi-finalists from the group (LIVE SCORECARD).

When and Where to Watch Live: Sri Lanka (SL) vs Pakistan (PAK)

India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.

Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.