ICC Champions Trophy Live Score, Sri Lanka (SL) vs (PAK) Pakistan

Updated: 12 June 2017 12:50 IST

Live cricket score and ball-by-ball commentary from the 12th ODI match between Sri Lanka (SL) and (PAK) Pakistan at the Sofia Gardens Stadium, Cardiff, on Monday.

ICC Champions Trophy Live: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan © AFP

Sri Lanka and Pakistan are involved in the last league match of the ICC Champions Trophy Group B at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. The various permutations have resulted in this match becoming a virtual quarter-final, with the winners assured of a place in the semi-finals, most likely against hosts England. Neither team was rated to go ahead from the group, where they were pitted against India and South Africa. But Pakistan first scored a massive upset, beating South Africa in a rain-reduced match, and then Sri Lanka shocked defending champions India with a fine win. With India then beating South Africa, the winners of this contest will now be the second semi-finalists from the group (LIVE SCORECARD).

When and Where to Watch Live: Sri Lanka (SL) vs Pakistan (PAK)

India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.

Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.

Live Scores: SL vs PAK

Hasan Ali comes into the bowling attack.

11.6
0

Fahim Ashraf to Niroshan Dickwella

Fuller length delivery moving away outside off, Dickwella pummels the drive and makes excellent connection. Unfortunately for him, he finds Mohammad Hafeez at cover-point.

11.5
2

Fahim Ashraf to Niroshan Dickwella

On middle and leg, turned through the leg side for two more.

11.4
0

Fahim Ashraf to Niroshan Dickwella

Angling across on a good length, around off, Niroshan gets an inside edge onto his pads as he looks to defend.

11.3
0

Fahim Ashraf to Niroshan Dickwella

Bit ahead of a length and around off, from within his crease the left-hander blocks it out.

11.2
2

Fahim Ashraf to Niroshan Dickwella

Full into the pads, too straight in line which makes it easy for Niroshan to flick it behind square on the leg side. In the gap properly and that will fetch him two more.

11.1
2

Fahim Ashraf to Niroshan Dickwella

Starts with a low full outside off and angles it away, Dickwella steers it to the left of third man and comes back for the second run.

!

The debutant, Fahim Ashraf is into the attack.

10.6
1

Imad Wasim to Niroshan Dickwella

A touch short just around off, wristed towards wide mid on. Imad runs after the ball himself as the batsmen take a single in the meantime. 10 runs off the over, a good one for Sri Lanka.

10.5
2

Imad Wasim to Niroshan Dickwella

Flat and short outside off, steered past short third man for a couple of runs.

Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table.
