ICC Champions Trophy, Live Score: New Zealand (NZ) vs (BAN) Bangladesh

New Zealand and Bangladesh suddenly find themselves in a position where they are not completely out of the running, thanks to the rain in England and Wales that has played havoc with the schedule, especially with Australia being involved in two rained-out matches. When the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 had started, England and Australia were backed to be the sides that would make it through with New Zealand in with a remote chance. No one had put any weight behind Bangladesh and their performance against England seemed to prove the critics right. But then they got a vital point off Australia. (LIVESCORECARD)
Bangladesh would be hoping that by some miracle, or through some rain, they manage to upset New Zealand's applecart and keep their case for a semi-final slot alive. Although that will depend on how the match between England and Australia on Saturday goes, but at least they have a shout, which was a remote possibility when the tournament began. New Zealand too will be hoping for some sort of situation where they can claim 2 points, to take their tally to 3. Then they would be hoping that England beat Australia in the last game and they go through.
When and Where to Watch Live: New Zealand (NZ) vs (Ban) Bangladesh
India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.
Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.
Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.
New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.
Live Score: New Zealand vs Bangladesh
1
Rubel Hossain to Kane Williamson
1 run.
2
Rubel Hossain to Kane Williamson
2 runs.
1
Rubel Hossain to Ross Taylor
Bowled it on the pads, Taylor flicks it to mid-wicket for a run.
1
Rubel Hossain to Kane Williamson
Length ball on the stumps, Williamson punches it to mid on for a run.
1
Shakib Al Hasan to Kane Williamson
The batsman has punched the ball off the backfoot. One run added to the total.
0
Shakib Al Hasan to Kane Williamson
Tosses it up on off, Williamson drives it to cover.
1
Shakib Al Hasan to Ross Taylor
Comes down the track and drives it to long off for a run.
1
Shakib Al Hasan to Kane Williamson
Fires it on the stumps, batsman punches it off the back foot for a run.
1
Shakib Al Hasan to Ross Taylor
Tosses it on the stumps, Taylor drives it to long on for a run.
0
Shakib Al Hasan to Ross Taylor
The batsman drives this through the covers.
1
Rubel Hossain to Ross Taylor
MIX UP! Length ball outside off, Williamson pushes it to covers. They run a single. They turn for a second but there is a collision between Taylor and Rubel. Williamson turns and tries to get back, Mahmudullah throws it at the striker's end but Williamson makes his ground.
4
Rubel Hossain to Ross Taylor
FOUR! POOR LENGTH! Short on the stumps, Taylor rocks back and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
31st ODI fifty for Kane Williamson!
1
Rubel Hossain to Kane Williamson
Length ball outside off, gets a little more bounce. Williamson does well to control his shot and runs it down to third man for a run. The run brings up his fifty. It has been a very good knock by the man in form and this is his third 50-plus score in a row in this tournament. Amazing.
0
Rubel Hossain to Kane Williamson
Length ball on off, Williamson plays it to the point region.
1
Rubel Hossain to Ross Taylor
A tad full on the pads, Taylor flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
1
Rubel Hossain to Kane Williamson
Bowls on the pads, Williamson works it through square leg for a run.
Rubel Hossain comes back into the attack.
0
Shakib Al Hasan to Ross Taylor
Bowls it on the pads, Taylor plays it to mid-wicket.
1
Shakib Al Hasan to Kane Williamson
Driven towards the mid off region. They pick up a single.