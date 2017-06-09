ICC Champions Trophy, Live Score: New Zealand (NZ) vs (BAN) Bangladesh

New Zealand and Bangladesh suddenly find themselves in a position where they are not completely out of the running, thanks to the rain in England and Wales that has played havoc with the schedule, especially with Australia being involved in two rained-out matches. When the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 had started, England and Australia were backed to be the sides that would make it through with New Zealand in with a remote chance. No one had put any weight behind Bangladesh and their performance against England seemed to prove the critics right. But then they got a vital point off Australia. (LIVESCORECARD)

Bangladesh would be hoping that by some miracle, or through some rain, they manage to upset New Zealand's applecart and keep their case for a semi-final slot alive. Although that will depend on how the match between England and Australia on Saturday goes, but at least they have a shout, which was a remote possibility when the tournament began. New Zealand too will be hoping for some sort of situation where they can claim 2 points, to take their tally to 3. Then they would be hoping that England beat Australia in the last game and they go through.

When and Where to Watch Live: New Zealand (NZ) vs (Ban) Bangladesh

India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.

Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.