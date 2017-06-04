ICC Champions Trophy Live Score: India (IND) vs Pakistan (PAK)

India and Pakistan face off in a high-voltage contest which has grabbed the attention of the entire cricketing fraternity. Played under the shadow of a terrorist attack in London and the possibility of rain intervention, the crucial Group B tie will be the first for both India and Pakistan. The two teams have not met in a One-Day International since February of 2015 and the people of both the nations, as well as the non-resident diaspora, will be glued to their television sets or digital platform to follow the eagerly-awaited contest. (LIVE SCORECARD)

When and Where to Watch Live: India (Ind) vs (Pak) Pakistan

India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.

Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.