ICC Champions Trophy Live Score: India (IND) vs Pakistan (PAK)

India and Pakistan face off in a high-voltage contest which has grabbed the attention of the entire cricketing fraternity. Played under the shadow of a terrorist attack in London and the possibility of rain intervention, the crucial Group B tie will be the first for both India and Pakistan. The two teams have not met in a One-Day International since February of 2015 and the people of both the nations, as well as the non-resident diaspora, will be glued to their television sets or digital platform to follow the eagerly-awaited contest. (LIVE SCORECARD)
When and Where to Watch Live: India (Ind) vs (Pak) Pakistan
India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.
Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.
Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.
New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.
Live Score: IND vs PAK
1332 local time - Oh dear, the rain has come down harder and the players are going off the field. India will not mind the break now, Rohit was not finding the middle of the bat and Pakistan had conceded just 15 runs in the last five overs. The break will do them good. But let's hope that the rain clears up soon like before and we get the game going.
0
Mohammad Amir to Virat Kohli
Full and angling away, Kohli strides forward and leaves it alone.
The two umpires come together for a chat about the rain.
1
Hasan Ali to Virat Kohli
Short and angling in, Kohli stands tall and taps it on the leg side for a single.
0
Hasan Ali to Virat Kohli
Banged in short, angling in, Kohli looks to hook but the bumper is too good for him.
1
Hasan Ali to Rohit Sharma
On a length and outside off, Rohit looks to glide it on the off side but gets a bottom edge just behind the wicket. Kohli takes off from the other end and completes a quick single.
0
Hasan Ali to Rohit Sharma
Length delivery outside off, Rohit looks to pull but mistimes it to short mid-wicket. It wasn't that short to pull.
The drizzle is back.
0
Hasan Ali to Rohit Sharma
On a length outside off at 141 kph. Sharma looks to defend it from inside the crease but gets it off the bottom end into the ground and towards the keeper.
0
Hasan Ali to Rohit Sharma
Length delivery outside off, Sharma looks to cut it but ends up chopping it to point.