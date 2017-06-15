 
ICC Champions Trophy Live Score, India (IND) Vs Bangladesh (BAN)

Updated: 15 June 2017 13:24 IST

Live cricket score and ball-by-ball commentary from the ODI match between India (IND) and (BAN) Bangladesh at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Champions Trophy, Ind Vs Ban: The defending champions are favourites against Bangladesh © AFP

There is nothing that is for granted in any cricket match, not least in a limited-overs contest. While India are overwhelming favourites to run away with the second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy against Bangladesh at Edgbaston on Thursday, things can fall apart in ways that no one envisages. One dropped catch, a wrong umpiring decision or even a shower can change the entire complexion of any match. So when India meet their neighbours in a sub-continental face-off, they will have to win from the beginning to the end. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Little seems wrong with India after the match with South Africa. They bowled exactly and fielded like a dream. While the Proteas didn't really leave a challenge for the Indian batsmen, especially Shikhar Dhawan and skipper Virat Kohli, had quite a hit in the middle. India have come good in two one-sided matches, against Pakistan and South Africa, but the only time they were challenged, by Sri Lanka, they fell to a big loss. So if Bangladesh can provide a challenge, which is never out of the equation, it will be interesting to see how India reacts.

When and Where to Watch Live: India (IND) vs (BAN) Bangladesh

India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.

Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.

Bangladesh skipper, Mashrafe Mortaza says they would have also bowled first. Admits they have to play with confidence. Further adds that they don't want to look too much into the fact that they have beaten them before. Opines they have improved a lot since the last two years and they want to go further. He feels there is a lot of expectations from the team. He informs they are playing with an unchanged side.

!

India skipper, Virat Kohli says that they are gonna have a bowl first. Feels that it is a fresh wicket. Mentions that the conditons are overcast and we might have an on and off time in the field. Reckons that no side are the favourites. Further adds that they have been surprised in the league stages once. States that Bangladesh are a good side and they can't afford to take them lightly. Ends by saying that they are playing with the same team.

!

Toss - India win the toss and opt to field.

!

Bangladesh are playing their first semi final in an ICC tournament. This itself should boost their confidence. Mushfiqur Rahim would want every player to bring their A game to fore today to beat the favorites India. Can the Bangla Tigers spring in a surprise or will the Men in Blue prove to be too strong for them? Let us wait and watch.

!

Welcome to Edgbaston for the second semi final of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy. India will battle it out against Bangladesh for a spot in the final. The reigning champions blew away the South Africans to make it to the semi finals. Their batting is in sublime form and Virat Kohli would hope it continues that way. Their bowlers also proved their potential after having a bad day at the office against Sri Lanka. The Men in Blue are looking ominous and will look to replicate their performance.

