ICC Champions Trophy Live Score, India (IND) Vs Bangladesh (BAN)

There is nothing that is for granted in any cricket match, not least in a limited-overs contest. While India are overwhelming favourites to run away with the second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy against Bangladesh at Edgbaston on Thursday, things can fall apart in ways that no one envisages. One dropped catch, a wrong umpiring decision or even a shower can change the entire complexion of any match. So when India meet their neighbours in a sub-continental face-off, they will have to win from the beginning to the end. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Little seems wrong with India after the match with South Africa. They bowled exactly and fielded like a dream. While the Proteas didn't really leave a challenge for the Indian batsmen, especially Shikhar Dhawan and skipper Virat Kohli, had quite a hit in the middle. India have come good in two one-sided matches, against Pakistan and South Africa, but the only time they were challenged, by Sri Lanka, they fell to a big loss. So if Bangladesh can provide a challenge, which is never out of the equation, it will be interesting to see how India reacts.

When and Where to Watch Live: India (IND) vs (BAN) Bangladesh

India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.

Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.