ICC Champions Trophy, Live Score: India (IND) vs South Africa (RSA)

Opting to field first Indian bowlers kept things quiet in the early overs as Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar kept hitting the right lengths on a slow track at the Oval. Ravichandran Ashwin gave India the first breakthrough by getting rid of Amla as Jadeja struck in the middle overs to dismiss De kock (53). De Villiers and du Plessis got together and just when things were looking good, South Africa lost two wickets in a hurry in the form of run outs. The Proteas never really recovered from the De Villiers run out as the number one ODI side were bundled out for 191 in 44.3 overs. For India Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar ended with a couple of wickets each. (LIVE SCORECARD)

When and Where to Watch Highlights: India (IND) vs South Africa (RSA)

India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.

Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.