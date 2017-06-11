 
ICC Champions Trophy, Live Score: India (IND) vs South Africa (RSA)

Updated: 11 June 2017 18:22 IST

Live score and ball-by-ball commentary from the 11th ODI match between India (IND) and South Africa (RSA) at The Oval, London on Sunday.

Champions Trophy, Live Score: India vs South Africa © AFP

Opting to field first Indian bowlers kept things quiet in the early overs as Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar kept hitting the right lengths on a slow track at the Oval. Ravichandran Ashwin gave India the first breakthrough by getting rid of Amla as Jadeja struck in the middle overs to dismiss De kock (53). De Villiers and du Plessis got together and just when things were looking good, South Africa lost two wickets in a hurry in the form of run outs. The Proteas never really recovered from the De Villiers run out as the number one ODI side were bundled out for 191 in 44.3 overs. For India Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar ended with a couple of wickets each. (LIVE SCORECARD)

When and Where to Watch Highlights: India (IND) vs South Africa (RSA)

India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.

Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.

Live Score: IND vs RSA

Kagiso Rabada is back on.

23.6
0

Chris Morris to Virat Kohli

No run.

23.5
1

Chris Morris to Shikhar Dhawan

Short of a length delivery, Dhawan shuffles across and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.

23.4
0

Chris Morris to Shikhar Dhawan

Fullish outside off, driven sweetly to covers.

!

19th ODI fifty for Shikhar Dhawan!

23.3
4

Chris Morris to Shikhar Dhawan

FOUR! Gets to his half century in style! He also becomes the highest run-scorer in this year's tournament. He had a dream run in the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy in England and he is repeating the feat once again. Fuller length ball outside off, Dhawan shuffles and lifts it over mid on for a boundary.

23.2
0

Chris Morris to Shikhar Dhawan

Fulish delivery around off, Shikhar mistimes his drive to mid off.

23.1
0

Chris Morris to Shikhar Dhawan

Shortish delivery outside off, Dhawan goes for the cut but only manages to connect thin air.

22.6
0

Morne Morkel to Virat Kohli

Good length delivery outside off, zips through the surface. Kohli rises on his toes and defends it to the off side.

22.5
4

Morne Morkel to Virat Kohli

FOUR! Kohli is getting into the groove. Fuller length ball outside off, Kohli leans towards it and punches it through covers. Has struck that beautifully and the ball whistles away to the fence.

