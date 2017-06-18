ICC Champions Trophy, Live Score: India (IND) vs Pakistan (PAK)

The game that always 'stops two nations' comes again to a third when title-holders India face Pakistan in the Champions Trophy final at London's Oval ground today. And the question millions of cricket fans around the world, possibly even a billion, are all asking is 'which Pakistan will turn up?'. Will it be the team of their opening group match at Edgbaston on June 4, a 124-run thrashing by arch-rivals India, where their inept bowling and batting were outdone only by woeful fielding in what Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur labelled a "shambolic" display? Or will it be the slick, skilled side who hammered England by eight wickets in the semi-finals, with Hasan Ali, the competition's leading wicket-taker, spearheading a brilliant bowling effort as the previously unbeaten tournament hosts were dismissed for just 211 before the likes of Azhar Ali and Fakhar Zaman helped knock off the runs in dashing style? (LIVE SCORECARD)
When and Where to Watch: India (IND) vs Pakistan (PAK)
India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.
Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.
Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.
New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.
Live Score: IND vs PAK
It is time for the final of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy! It is a highly anticipated one as India and Pakistan, the arch-rivals lock horns at The Oval. The results in the tournament have been unexpected, with three Asian teams making it to the semis. The final is also an all-Asian affair. These two sides started their campaign against each other where the Men in Blue thrashed their neighbors. That defeat changed their fortunes though. The Pakistani bowlers showed their prowess and skills post the opening fixture. They blew away the South Africans and were impressive against Sri Lanka as well. However, it needed a responsible knock from their skipper, Sarfraz Ahmed to see them through. They were at their best in the semifinal where they knocked out the tournament favorites, England. Hasan Ali has been the standout bowler, being the top wicket-taker for them. He has been well supported by others. Fakhar Zaman, the youngster has shown great intent with the bat. Azhar Ali and the rest have done the job of steadying the innings. Playing their first Champions Trophy final, it will be interesting to see which Pakistani side turns up, as they are unpredictable in nature. India, on the other hand, would want to defend their title and are shaping up well. They got a rude wake-up call against the Lankans and since then, they have eased past their opponents. Their top two, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma are in terrific form with the bat. The flamboyant southpaw is leading the run chart in this year's tournament. Virat Kohli has looked in sublime touch as well. Their bowling has also done pretty well with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah leading from the front. The Indians are a balanced outfit. It will be a battle between the best bowling line-up versus the best batting line-up of the tournament - as it has always been between the two sides. After the one-sided semifinals, one will hope for an exciting and close finale. This could probably be the match of the tournament. You would not want to miss it.