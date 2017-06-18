ICC Champions Trophy, Live Score: India (IND) vs Pakistan (PAK)

The game that always 'stops two nations' comes again to a third when title-holders India face Pakistan in the Champions Trophy final at London's Oval ground today. And the question millions of cricket fans around the world, possibly even a billion, are all asking is 'which Pakistan will turn up?'. Will it be the team of their opening group match at Edgbaston on June 4, a 124-run thrashing by arch-rivals India, where their inept bowling and batting were outdone only by woeful fielding in what Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur labelled a "shambolic" display? Or will it be the slick, skilled side who hammered England by eight wickets in the semi-finals, with Hasan Ali, the competition's leading wicket-taker, spearheading a brilliant bowling effort as the previously unbeaten tournament hosts were dismissed for just 211 before the likes of Azhar Ali and Fakhar Zaman helped knock off the runs in dashing style? (LIVE SCORECARD)

