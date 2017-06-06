 
ICC Champions Trophy Live Score: England (ENG) vs New Zealand (NZ)

Updated: 06 June 2017 13:16 IST

Live cricket score and ball-by-ball commentary from the 6th ODI match between England (Eng) and (NZ) New Zealand at the Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff on Tuesday.

ICC Champions Trophy Live Score: England (ENG) vs New Zealand (NZ)
ICC Champions Trophy Live: England vs Pakistan ©

England and New Zealand meet in a crucial Group A match, which has become even more important after two of Australia's matches were rained out, giving the Aussies just two points from two games. If England win their match vs New Zealand, they will qualify for the semi-finals, while the NZ team would be hoping for two points here to strengthen their case for a knockout slot.

England so far have two points from their win over Bangladesh, while New Zealand have one point. Australia have two points from two rained-out games while Bangladesh have just one point from two matches.

When and Where to Watch Live: England (Eng) vs (NZ) New Zealand

India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.

Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.

Live Score: Eng vs NZ

  • Last 20 updates
  • 1st Innings
  • Refresh
17.3
0

Mitchell Santner to Joe Root

Fuller outside off, Root gets forward and pushes gently towards cover.

17.2
0

Mitchell Santner to Joe Root

Drifting in from around off stump, tapped gently towards point.

17.1
6

Mitchell Santner to Joe Root

SIX! DUMPED! Root isn't letting Santner to settle. Tossed up around off stump, Joe steps down the track and lofts it comfortably over long on for a biggie. Beautiful batting this, nice footwork and clean striking.

16.6
2

Adam Milne to Alex Hales

Shortish around off stump, Hales swats it through mid-wicket for a brace. Brings up the BOLDSTARTS 50-run stand BOLDENDS between these two. They seem to love batting together, don't they?

16.6
1
wd

Adam Milne to Alex Hales

Another short ball from Milne, Hales ducks again and this time wide is given for height.

16.5
0

Adam Milne to Alex Hales

Fuller on middle and leg, Hales fails to connect the clip and is rapped on the pads.

16.4
0

Adam Milne to Alex Hales

Short ball this time, Hales decides to evade the bumper.

16.3
0

Adam Milne to Alex Hales

Milne is on a good length on off stump, stays in the back foot and blocks with a straight bat.

16.2
0

Adam Milne to Alex Hales

Good length on off stump, Hales stays in the crease and closes the bat face to jam it towards mid-wicket.

16.1
0

Adam Milne to Alex Hales

Length ball on off, stays on the back foot and blocks it towards mid on.

!

Adam Milne is back on.

!

Time for Drinks! The hosts England will be really happy with the proceedings so far. Root and Hales are cruising along and they look steady in the middle. The Kiwis will want a wicket quickly so that they can get back into the game.

15.6
1

Mitchell Santner to Alex Hales

Hales slog sweeps it towards the fielder deep mid-wicket for a single.

15.5
1

Mitchell Santner to Joe Root

Root drives it through the point region for a single.

15.4
0

Mitchell Santner to Joe Root

Fuller into the stumps, Root flicks it uppishly towards mid on. Goes on the bounce towards the fielder.

15.3
2

Mitchell Santner to Joe Root

Another full toss outside off, Root carves this one behind point for a couple.

15.2
1

Mitchell Santner to Alex Hales

Full toss outside off, Root drives it towards sweeper cover for a single.

15.1
1

Mitchell Santner to Joe Root

Floated around off, Root kneels down and sweeps it towards deep backward square leg for a single.

14.6
1

Corey Anderson to Joe Root

Root clips it towards backward square leg for a single.

14.5
1

Corey Anderson to Alex Hales

Another short delivery into the batsman, Hales pulls it towards fine leg for a single.

