ICC Champions Trophy 2017
Cricket

ICC Champions Trophy, Live Score: England (ENG) vs Australia (AUS)

Updated: 10 June 2017 13:13 IST

Live score and ball-by-ball commentary from the 10th ODI match between England (ENG) vs Australia (AUS) at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Friday.

Australia will be desperately hoping to play a full game under clear skies when they face arch-rivals England in their must-win ICC Champions Trophy 2017 clash at Edgbaston, Birmingham today. While England are already through to the semifinals, all the pressure will be on Australia to perform after washouts against New Zealand and Bangladesh hurt their chances of making the last four. Australia had to share points with both their previous opponents and now face a bizarre situation where they could be out of the tournament without playing a full game.

When and Where to Watch Live: England (Eng) vs Australia (Aus)

India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.

Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.

Live Score: ENG vs AUS

  • 1st Innings
11.5
1

Ben Stokes to Steven Smith

1 run.

11.4
0

Ben Stokes to Steven Smith

No run.

11.3
1

Ben Stokes to Aaron Finch

Length delivery, angling in, Finch shimmies just a touch and tucks it square of the wicket on the leg side for a single.

11.2
0

Ben Stokes to Aaron Finch

Another solid punch from Finch but straight to mid off.

11.1
0

Ben Stokes to Aaron Finch

Back of a length delivery outside off, punched to covers.

Ben Stokes is into the attack now!

10.6
1

Liam Plunkett to Aaron Finch

Angling into Finch, he gets on his toes and works it gently on the leg side for a single.

10.5
0

Liam Plunkett to Aaron Finch

Pitched outside off, Finch punches it on the up and the ball goes on the bounce to mid off.

10.4
4

Liam Plunkett to Aaron Finch

FOUR! GLORIOUS! Full and angling in, once again Finch drives it with a straight bat. This time through mid on for another boundary. He is looking well-balanced out there!

10.3
1

Liam Plunkett to Steven Smith

Angling into Smith, he shimmies across and places it wide of mid on for a single.

