ICC Champions Trophy, Live Score: England (ENG) vs Australia (AUS)

Australia will be desperately hoping to play a full game under clear skies when they face arch-rivals England in their must-win ICC Champions Trophy 2017 clash at Edgbaston, Birmingham today. While England are already through to the semifinals, all the pressure will be on Australia to perform after washouts against New Zealand and Bangladesh hurt their chances of making the last four. Australia had to share points with both their previous opponents and now face a bizarre situation where they could be out of the tournament without playing a full game.
Live Score: ENG vs AUS
1
Ben Stokes to Steven Smith
1 run.
0
Ben Stokes to Steven Smith
No run.
1
Ben Stokes to Aaron Finch
Length delivery, angling in, Finch shimmies just a touch and tucks it square of the wicket on the leg side for a single.
0
Ben Stokes to Aaron Finch
Another solid punch from Finch but straight to mid off.
0
Ben Stokes to Aaron Finch
Back of a length delivery outside off, punched to covers.
Ben Stokes is into the attack now!
1
Liam Plunkett to Aaron Finch
Angling into Finch, he gets on his toes and works it gently on the leg side for a single.
0
Liam Plunkett to Aaron Finch
Pitched outside off, Finch punches it on the up and the ball goes on the bounce to mid off.
4
Liam Plunkett to Aaron Finch
FOUR! GLORIOUS! Full and angling in, once again Finch drives it with a straight bat. This time through mid on for another boundary. He is looking well-balanced out there!
1
Liam Plunkett to Steven Smith
Angling into Smith, he shimmies across and places it wide of mid on for a single.