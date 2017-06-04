India vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy: Rain Stops Play Again With India In Driver's Seat

Defending champions India will be aiming to shut out off-field controversies when they lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in their ICC Champions Trophy opener -- a marquee contest where tension and drama is never in short supply. One of the finest fast bowlers of current times, Mohammed Amir would be pitted against the talismanic Virat Kohli in what could turn out to be a battle primarily between India's vaunted batting line-up and against Pakistan's potent bowling attack. A line-up that boasts of Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh and Mahendra Singh Dhoni can be intimidating for any bowling attack. But facing Amir and an equally talented Junaid Khan in English conditions, despite Edgbaston showing signs of being a batting-friendly track, will be testing for the Indian batsmen. (LIVE SCORECARD)

18:09 IST: This might be a welcome break for Rohit Sharma. He has just scored 3 in the last 14 balls that he has faced. May be he will get back his touch after the rain break.

18:04 IST: India have slowed down a bit in the past five overs or so. Rohit Sharma is batting on 77 and Virat Kohli is on 24. India 173 for 1 in 33.1 overs. Hopefully the rain stops at the earliest and we can have some play at Edgbaston.

18:03 IST: We have some bad news here again. The rain has arrived again and the players are going off the field.

18:00 IST: Rohit Sharma all of a sudden seems to have lost his touch. He is looking a bit scratchy here, Not that he has found going really easing today.

17:58 IST: Hasan Ali to continue. Kohli looking good here today. India would be disappointed if they don't post a big score from here on.

17:56: IST: Drinks are on the field. Kohli and Rohit are discussing something. Game plans?

17:55 IST: FOUR! A short ball from Amir. Kohli opens the face of his bat and slices this towards deep backward point for a boundary. India 171/1 in 32 overs.

17:54 IST: Amir starts his sixth over. Kohli cuts this beautifully towards deep backward point for a single.

17:53 IST: Last 2 overs: Only 2 runs for India.

17:50 IST: Another brilliant over for Pakistan. Just 1 run off Hasan Ali's over. India 163/1 in 31 overs.

17:47 IST: Just one run off Amir's over. India 162/1 in 30 overs.

17:43 IST:: Mohammad Amir is back into the attack. Virat Kohli is on the strike.

17:42 IST: Just 4 runs off Shadab Khan's over. India 161/1 in 29 overs.

17:38 IST: Shadab Khan starts his seventh over. Rohit plays him towards long off for single.

17:37 IST: FOUR! Virat Kohli opens the face of the bat and guides Imad Wasim towards third man for a boundary. 150 comes up for India.

17:34 IST: Another good over for Pakistan. Just 6 runs off Shadab Khan's over. India 149/1 in 27.2 overs.

17:31 IST: Just 3 runs off Imad Wasim's over. India 141/1 in 26 overs.

17:29 IST: Did you hear the cheer? Yes, that's for Virat Kohli. Crowd has started the chants of Kohli, Kohli, Kohli.

17:28 IST: Captain Virat Kohli comes to the crease now.

17:26 IST: WICKET! Shadab Khan gets the breakthrough. Shikhar Dhawan departs for 68. Magnificent innings from Dhawan comes to an end. India 136/1 in 24.3 overs.

17:24 IST: FOUR! Shikhar Dhawan sweeps this towards fine leg. India 135/0 in 24 overs.

17:21 IST: Another good over Pakistan. Just 4 runs off Shadab Khan's over. India 129/0 in 23 overs.

17:17 IST: Just 4 runs of Malik's over. India 125/0 in 22 overs.

17:16 IST: Bowling change for Pakistan. Experienced Shoaib Malik comes into the attack.

17:13 IST: SIX! Dhawan is on fire! He welcomes Shadab Khan with a huge one towards deep mid wicket. India 117/0 in 20.2 overs.

17:11 IST: FIFTY! Shikhar Dhawan brings up his half-century off 48 balls. India 110/0 in 20 overs. The openers have put India in driver's seat.

17:10 IST: FOUR! Third in a row for Dhawan. He sends Riaz once again towards third man boundary.

17:09 IST: FOUR! Dhawan does it again. This time he goes towards fine leg.

17:07 IST: FOUR! Shikhar Dhawan uses the pace and guides Wahab Riaz towards third man boundary. Excellent shot from the left-hander.

17:05 IST: FIFTY! Rohit Sharma brings up his 30th ODI fifty off 71 balls. He get to his fifty with a huge six off Shadab Khan towards deep mid wicket. India 95/0 in 19 overs.

17:03 IST: Rohit hits this up in the air. Chance for Pakistan but the ball lands in no man's land.

16:59 IST: Both Dhawan and Rohit are playing cautiously. The Pakistan spinner is getting turn from the wicket. India 84/1 in 17 overs.

16:58 IST: Another bowling change for Pakistan. Shadab Khan comes into the attack.

14:56 IST: FOUR! Excellent one from Dhawan. Dhawan opens the face of the bat and slices it through deep backward point. India 79/0 in 16 overs.

16:52 IST: FOUR! This is typical Rohit's style. He smashes Riaz towards deep extra cover for a boundary. He moves to 41 with this boundary. India 74/0 in 15.5 overs.

16:50 IST: 4 runs off Hasan Ali's over. India 66/0 in 15 overs.

16:47 IST: Rohit cuts this hard but he finds a fielder at square of the wicket. He will get a single. India 62/0 in 14 overs.

16:44 IST: Rohit comes forward and want to attack but misses this completely. India 60/0 in 13.4 overs.

16:41 IST: Bowling change for Pakistan. Wahab Riaz comes into the attack. The dark clouds are lurking dangerously in the background. Is it going to rain again?

16:38 IST: This (Dhawan and Rohit) is the second 50 plus opening stand for India against Pakistan in the last 11 ODIs.

16:37 IST: Just 3 runs off Imad Wasim's over. India 55/0 in 12 overs.

16:33 IST: FOUR! Rohit Sharma smashes Hasan Ali towards ling off. One bounce and four. Excellent stuff from Rohit, India 52/0 in 11 overs.

16:31 IST: Hasan Ali starts his second over. Dhawan comes forward and pushes this towards covers.

16:30 IST: 10 overs gone! India 46/0. Dhawan 20*, Rohit 25*.

16:26 IST: Pakistan players are back in the field. They are in huddle. Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are making their to the middle.

16:25 IST: The rain has stopped and play is likely to resume in 10 minutes. Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed is speaking with umpires.

16:15 IST: Umpires Erasmus, Tucker and Dharamasena are out in the middle.

16:09 IST: GOOD news! Covers are coming off.

16:06: UPDATE: It is still raining at Edgbaston. Stay tuned for further updates.

15:50 IST: It's pretty dark at the Edgbaston.

15:40 IST: RAIN! RAIN! It has started drizzling at Edgbaston. Oh boy! it is getting heavier. Players are rushing back. Covers are coming on. India 46/0 in 9.5 overs. Rohit 25*, Dhawan 20*.

15:39 IST: Imad Wasim starts his fifth over. Dhawan welcomes him with a boundary off deep mid wicket. India 42/0 in 9.2 overs.

15:37 IST: 9 overs gone! India 37/0. Rohit 24*, Dhawan 12*.

15:36 IST: FOUR! Rohit punches this nicely towards square of the wicket. Fourth boundary for the Indian opener. India 37/0 in 8.4 overs.

15:35 IST: Bowling change! Hasan Ali comes into the attack.

15:33 IST: 5 runs off Imad Wasim's over. India's current run rate is 4. India 32/0 in 8 overs.

15:30 IST: Dhawan slices this away towards square of the wicket. He will get a couple here. Excellent fielding at the boundary ropes. India 32/0 in 7.4 overs.

15:26 IST: Imad Wasim starts his fourth over. Dhawan flicks this towards backward square leg for a single.

15:24 IST: FOUR! Rohit gets a thick edge, Pakistan wicketkeeper misses this completely. The ball races towards the third man boundary. India 26/0 in 6.4 overs.

15:23 IST: FOUR! Rohit goes on the backfoot and plays this beautifully towards sweeper cover. Excellent placement from the right-hander. India 20/0 in 5.4 overs.

15:21 IST: 6 runs off Amir's over. Rohit finally manages to hit a boundary off the pacer. India 15/0 in 5 overs.

15:19 IST: FOUR! First boundary of India innings. Short ball from Amir, Rohit judges this well and slaps this towards fine leg. India 14/0 in 4.3 overs.

15:17 IST: Brilliant over from Imad Wasim. He concedes just 4 runs. India 9/0 in 4 overs.

15:15 IST: Dhawan goes on backfoot and plays this towards backward square leg for a single. Excellent running between the wickets from the Indian openers.

15:13 IST: Another brilliant over from Amir. Just 2 runs off his over. India 5/0 in 3 overs.

15:11 IST: Amir starts his second over. Rohit to face him once again.

15:09 IST: Another excellent over from Pakistan. Just 2 runs off Wasim's over. India 2/0 in 2 overs.

15:07 IST: Dhawan uses the pace and cuts it through square of the wicket. 2 runs for him.

15:06 IST: Imad Wasim is into the attack now. Shikhar Dhawan to face him.

15:05 IST: Maiden over from Mohammad Amir. What a start from Pakistan. India 0/0 in 1 over.

15:03 IST: Amir starts with a beauty. He beats Rohit with an across the angel delivery. Eye contact between Amir and Rohit. After all, it's India vs Pakistan.

15:02: IST: Mohammad Amir will open the attack for Pakistan. And, the big battle begins. Here we go...

15:00 IST: India openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are making their way to the middle. Pakistan team in a huddle.

14:55 IST: Both the teams are set for national anthems. There is a sea of tri-colour at the Edgbaston ground. The chants of INDIA...INDIAAAA have already begun. Amazing atmosphere. That's why it is known as the "Mother of all Clashes'.

14:35 IST: Here are the Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan: Azhar Ali, Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (wk/captain), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali

14:32 IST: TOSS - Pakistan opt to field against India.

14:30 IST: It's TOSS time guys. Both captains - Virat Kohli and Sarfraz Ahmed - are in the middle. A loud cheer from the crowd.

14:27 IST: So friends, the wait is over. Toss is just few minutes away. Stay tuned.

14:13 IST: Indian all-rounders Yuvraj Singh and Hardik Pandya are all set for the big battle.

14:12 IST: Team India coach Anil Kumble takes a look at the pitch.

13:55 IST: A loud cheer from the crowd as Team India arrives. Indian captain Virat Kohli and Co. greet their fans. Amazing atmosphere outside the Edgbaston Cricket Ground.

13:52 IST: Hello friends! Welcome to the Live coverage from the ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham.