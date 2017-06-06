ICC Champions Trophy, Live Cricket Score, England vs New Zealand: Hales, Root Consolidate For England In Cardiff

After a comfortable outing in the tournament-opener, title favorites England are set to face a much stiffer test against New Zealand in a crucial Champions Trophy Group A fixture today. There is a lot at stake for both the teams. England will put their one foot in the semifinals with a second successive win while New Zealand will aim for two full points after rain denied them a crack at Australia and the two teams settled for a point each in a game that produced no-result. England could not have hoped for a better start to the tournament as they thrashed a lackluster Bangladesh in the first match of the Champions Trophy last week. (LIVE SCORECARD)

ICC Champions Trophy Live Updates Between England vs New Zealand straight from Cardiff

16:09 IST: Another excellent over from Corey Anderson. Just 5 runs off his over. England 78/1 in 15 overs.

16:04 IST: SIX! Joe Root dances down the track and sends Mitchell Santner towards long on. England 73/1 in 14 overs.

16:03 IST: Corey Anderson concedes just 4 runs off his second over. England 64/1 in 13 overs.

15:59 IST: Just 4 runs off Mitchell Santner's over. England 60/1 in 12 overs.

15:54 IST: Bowling change for New Zealand. Mitchell Santner comes into the attack.

15:48 IST: FOUR! Alex Hales launches the ball over mid wicket. The ball races towards the boundary. 9 runs off Adam Milne's over. 50 comes up for England in 10 overs.

15:46 IST: Alex Hales pulls this towards deep mid wicket. The outfield is slow. 3 runs for Hales. England 46/1 in 9.4 overs.

15:41 IST: Joe Root is the new man at the crease.

15:40 IST: WICKET! BOWLED! Adam Milne gets the breakthrough. Jason Roy departs for 13. Milne exults after uprooting Roy's stumps. What a delivery from him. England 38/1 in 8.2 overs.

15:37 IST: Jason Roy drives this beautifully towards long off. He plays this half volley from Adam Milne with ease. England 37/0 in 7.5 overs.

15:31: The umpires have called a halt and asked players of both the teams to observe 2-minute silence for the victims of the London attacks.

15:28 IST: FOUR! Alex Hales comes forward and smashes this towards deep backward point. What a shot from the right-hander. England 31/0 in 6.4 overs.

15:26 IST: Just 4 runs off Trent Boult's over. England 27/0 in 6 overs.

15:22 IST: 5 overs gone! England 23/0. Jason Roy 7*, Alex Hales 16*.

15:17 IST: SIX! First maximum of the England innings. Hales pulls this away over deep mid wicket area. England 22/0 in 4 overs.

15:13 IST: Just 5 runs off Tim Southee's over. England 14/0 in 3 overs.

15:07 IST: FOUR! Alex Hales goes on the backfoot and slices this away towards square of the wicket. England 8/0 in 1.3 overs.

15:05 IST: Trent Boult comes into the attack from the other end.

15:04 IST: FOUR! First boundary of the match. Jason Roy drives this beautifully towards deep extra cover. England 4/0 in 1 over.

15:00 IST: A huge LBW appeal from Southee on the first delivery of the innings. Umpires turns it down. Excellent start from the experienced pacer.

14:59 IST: New Zealand team are in a huddle. Jason Roy and Alex Hales are making their way to the middle. Tim Southee will open the attack for Kiwis.

14:54 IST: Both teams - England and New Zealand - are set for national anthems.

50th ODI for Trent Boult today! Teammate Adam Milne with some kind words & a Mug. Boulty gets to bowl first on his big day #CT17 pic.twitter.com/pObmtOaDF2 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 6, 2017

14:37 IST: Here are the Playing XIs:

England: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jake Ball

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Luke Ronchi (wk), Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Neil Broom, James Neesham, Corey Anderson, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

The BLACKCAPS have won the toss and opted to bowl first in Cardiff! #CT17 pic.twitter.com/wCZMOMlugQ — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 6, 2017

14:31 IST: TOSS - New Zealand opt to field against England.

14:27 IST: Toss is just few minutes away. Stay tuned.

14:21 IST: Hello friends, welcome to the LIVE coverage from the sixth match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 between England and New Zealand at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.