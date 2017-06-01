ICC Champions Trophy Live Cricket Score, ENG vs BAN: England Win Toss, Elect To Bowl

ICC Champions Trophy Live Score, England Vs Bangladesh: The match is scheduled to start at 3 pm IST

England would be hoping to claim maximum points against Bangladesh, who were in for a rude shock in their practice match against India. England, who beat South Africa 2-1 in their three-much One-Day International series just prior to this tournament, look to be in fine nick, though their batting had imploded against the Proteas in the last match of the series. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be wondering what hit them when they were dismissed for a paltry 84 while chasing 324 runs against India. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Catch live cricket scores and updates of England Vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy match at The Oval, London here:

15:00 IST: Players are out in the middle. Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar to open the innings for Bangladesh and Chris Woakes to start the proceedings for England

14:50 IST: This is what all the teams will be fighting it out for.

14:40 IST: Here's how the two teams line-up for today's encounter.

ENG XI: A Hales, J Roy, J Root, E Morgan (C), B Stokes, J Buttler (W), M Ali, C Woakes, L Plunkett, M Wood, J Ball #ENGvBAN — NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) June 1, 2017

BAN XI: T Iqbal, S Sarkar, I Kayes, S Al Hasan, M Rahim (W), S Rahman, Mahmudullah, M Hossain, M Mortaza (C), M Rahman, R Hossain #ENGvBAN — NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) June 1, 2017

14:31 IST: England have won the toss and elected to bowl.

Match 1: England win toss and elect to field vs Bangladesh #ENGvBAN https://t.co/RclLWzI3iM pic.twitter.com/7UGr4qYltZ — NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) June 1, 2017

14:28 IST: Toss time!!

14:24 IST: Bangladeshi fans seem to be in an upbeat mood ahead of their team's opening match.

14:20 IST: Already some good news the English team and their fans.

Ben has confirmed that he can bowl today. He bowled 10 deliveries off his full run-up and felt no pain during a fitness test #EngvBan #CT17 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 1, 2017

14:15 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the tournament opener between England and Bangladesh. Many have already picked England as one of the tournament favourites and the hosts will look to make a winning start today against a dangerous Bangladeshi outfit.

So as things stand, England look like odds-on favourites to take home the honours from the first match, especially since Bangladesh are yet to find their feet.

That said, it could still become a little bit of a tester if there were weather-related interruptions, which is a constant possibility with all matches played in England at this time of the year.

But that too should favour the home team, since the cold and wet conditions are something they would be well and truly versed with.