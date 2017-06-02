 
ICC Champions Trophy Live Cricket Score, AUS vs NZ: Trans-Tasman Rivals Square Up

Updated: 02 June 2017 13:32 IST

ICC Champions Trophy Live Cricket Score, Australia vs New Zealand: Steve Smith is unlikely to field his team's 'fearsome foursome' of fast bowlers in Australia's tournament opener against New Zealand on Friday.

Champions Trophy Live Cricket Score: Australia face New Zealand in their tournament opener. © AFP

In the biggest clash of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 so far, Australia face New Zealand in their opener in today's match at Edgbaston, Birmigham. Australia must decide whether to unleash all of their 'fearsome foursome' of Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and James Pattinson. Injuries have meant the quartet of fast bowlers have rarely all been fit at the same time and, even now, Australia may decide it's too much of a risk fielding all four in the same team, with John Hastings -- who has plenty of English county experience -- also in the squad. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Australia boast one of the most powerful top orders in ODI cricket, with captain Smith and opener David Warner outstanding batsmen in all formats. They could add extra firepower by including Chris Lynn, who shot to worldwide prominence earlier this year with a sensational Indian Premier League campaign, averaging nearly 50 for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

New Zealand beat Australia in a thrilling pool match in Auckland at the 2015 World Cup only to lose to their trans-Tasman rivals in the final in Melbourne.

Rankings

Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 18 May 2017

