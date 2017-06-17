ICC Champions Trophy, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli Says No To Social Media Ahead Of Pakistan Clash

Virat Kohli is the second most followed cricketer on micro-blogging site 'Twitter', after master blaster Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli has nearly 16 million followers, but the Indian captain considers it as a distraction ahead of the mouth-watering ICC Champions Trophy final clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at The Oval, London on Sunday. "The biggest thing is to stay off social media," Kohli said ahead of the big clash.

"If you're too distracted listening to too many suggestions or players or criticism, then you can't focus on what you need to think as a sportsman first to be able to lead the team and then help the others in the team as well.

"The more relaxed you stay in these situations it's a good thing, because it helps you take better decisions when you are composed and calm mentally."

Reigning champions India are the favourites, having launched their title-defence with a 124-run thrashing of Pakistan on June 4. Barring the lone defeat to Sri Lanka, India have been in commanding form in the entire tournament.

Kohli's own performances at the Champions Trophy have seen him return to the top of the one-day international batting rankings. His four innings, including three not outs, have left him with a colossal tournament batting average of 253 heading into the final.

This week also saw the 28-year-old become the fastest man to score 8,000 ODI runs, reaching the landmark in 175 innings -- seven fewer than South Africa star AB de Villiers's 182.

Kohli already has 27 ODI centuries to his name, with a career strike-rate in excess of 91, and such has been the passionate drive with which he has led India that his fortunes and those of the team as a whole now seem indivisible.

But, Kohli's main aim is to "stay in a good zone".

"You know, connecting to yourselves within, taking a bit more time to do stuff which you don't normally get to do and stay away from everything. To be happy playing second fiddle in a big tournament like this throughout all the games, to be thinking about bouncing back after a setback. And that can only happen when you're able to connect with yourself first," said Kohli.

"If you are too distracted listening to too many suggestions or players or criticism, then you cannot focus on what you need to think as a sportsman first to be able to lead the team and then help the others in the team, as well. Yeah, that's probably been the biggest learning. To be able to maintain that balance nicely has been a good thing for me," said Kohli.

(With AFP Inputs)