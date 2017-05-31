ICC Champions Trophy, Ind Vs Pak: Virender Sehwag Can't Wait For June 4, Asks Fans To Reveal Plans

The next big thing on the cricketing calendar is the India-Pakistan match at the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, which will set the ball rolling for the big one with one of his inimitable tweets. The entire Indian sub-continent, as well as the Indian and Pakistani diaspora from all around the world having their eyes firmly focused on Edgbaston, where the two teams meet on June 4.

Sehwag wasn't one to be left out of the fun and games. He was on his favourite platform, asking people what their plans were for June 4.

"Retweet if you can't wait for June 4th. Also, share your plans of how you will watch the epic encounter," he said.

Retweet if you can't wait for June 4th. Also, share your plans of how you will watch the epic encounter.#IndvPak pic.twitter.com/eS4F7WZksU — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 31, 2017

However, not all the Indian reaction was favourable, with many saying they would boycott the match.

However, there are many who are looking forward to the match and have already accepted Sehwag's offer to retweet.

India and Pakistan meet in their first match of the tournament, which begins on June 1.

The first match of the tournament, scheduled for Thursday, pits hosts England against Bangladesh.

England showed some fine form in beating South Africa 2-1 in the bilateral series, but their batting came to grief in the last game.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, had a torrid time against the Indian bowlers in their practice match, going down by a massive margin.