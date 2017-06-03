ICC Champions Trophy, India vs Pakistan: History Gives Virat Kohli's Men The Edge

India-Pakistan matches are the biggest thing when it comes to ICC tournaments.

Pride and honour will be at stake when the entire cricketing world will witness the 'mother of all clashes' - India vs Pakistan. The last time the arch-rivals met was in ICC World Cup in 2015 and it will be after a gap of over two years that the two sides will face each other in a 50-over format, in the shape of the mouth-watering ICC Champions Trophy clash at Edgbaston on June 4.

India hold a dominating 6-0 record in ICC World Cup, but Pakistan have an upper hand in the Champions Trophy. India and Pakistan have faced off in three Champions Trophy games till date, with the Men in Blue winning once and their rivals twice.

The first Champions Trophy encounter between India and Pakistan was played at Edgbaston in 2004, which is also the venue of this year's contest.

Here are the last three limited-overs clashes between the arch-rivals:

ICC World Cup 2015: When it comes to ICC World Cups, India's domination against Pakistan is unquestionable. A Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led India faced Misbah-ul-Haq's Pakistan in a Pool B match of the ICC World Cup 2015, with India having won the last five contests at this level.

Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat first at the jam-packed Adelaide Oval stadium. Virat Kohli slammed a magnificent 107 off 126 balls, while Shikhar Dhawan (73 off 76) and Suresh Raina (74 off 56 balls) too chipped in with valuable runs to help India post a challenging 300 for 7 in 50 overs. Sohail Khan claimed 5 for 55 for Pakistan.

In reply, Mohammed Shami wreaked havoc on Pakistan's chase with figures of 4 for 35, while Mohit Sharma and Umesh Yadav took two wickets apiece to give India a resounding 76-run win.

With this win, India maintained their unbeaten record (6-0) against Pakistan in World Cups.

Asia Cup 2014: Both India and Pakistan needed a win to set up a final clash with Sri Lanka. Winning the toss, Pakistan put the Virat Kohli-led India in to bat at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur (Dhaka).

Riding on half-centuries from Rohit Sharma (56 off balls), Ambati Rayudu (58 off 62) and Ravindra Jadeja's spectacular 52* off 49, India managed to post 245 on the board. For Pakistan, Saeed Ajmal claimed 3/40, while debutant Mohammad Talha and Mohammad Hafeez took two wickets each.

The chase looked easy for Pakistan, but India didn't give up and took the match till the last over. Pakistan needed 10 off the last over and Kohli called Ravichandran Ashwin to bowl it.

Ashwin dismissed Saeed Ajmal for a duck in his first delivery. Ajmal's dismissal brought Junaid Khan at the crease. Junaid took a single and gave the strike to the experienced Shahid Afridi. Pakistan now needed 9 off 4 balls.

The swashbuckling batsman didn't wait much and slammed Ashwin for back-to-back sixes to seal the game by 1 wicket and took his team to the final with two balls to spare.

With this win, Pakistan showed India the exit door in the Asia Cup 2014.

ICC Champions Trophy 2013: The two teams met for their third Champions Trophy encounter at Edgbaston again in 2013. India were already on a roll after registering respective victories over South Africa and West Indies.

On the other hand, Pakistan were playing for pride after losing both of their group encounters.

MS Dhoni-led India won the toss and asked Pakistan to bat first. Bhuvneshwar got the early breakthroughs for India sending Nasir Jamshed (2) and Mohammad Hafeez (27) early before rain interrupted the match. The showers reduced the match to a 40-a-side affair.

The Indian bowlers put up a combined effort to skittle Misbah-ul-Haq's men to a meagre 165. For India, Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja claimed two wickets each.

India's target was further reduced to 102 in 22 overs (D/L method) thanks to the persistent rain.

Openers Rohit Sharma (18) and Shikhar Dhawan (48) continued their domination with the bat and stitched 58 runs for the opening wicket. Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik did the rest of the job. India chased down the target in 19.1 overs and stayed unbeaten in the tournament.