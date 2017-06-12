 
ICC Champions Trophy: As South Africa Unravelled vs India, Twitter's Brutal Reminder Of The C-Word

Updated: 12 June 2017 11:24 IST

The one-sided affair provided fans on Twitter with ample ammunition to take a dig at the South African team for failing to deliver in an ICC tournament yet again.

ICC Champions Trophy: As South Africa Unravelled vs India, Twitter's Brutal Reminder Of The C-Word
AB de Villiers was especially culpable as he threw away his wicket. © AFP

India swept into the Champions Trophy semi-finals and eliminated woeful South Africa as opener Shikhar Dhawan and captain Virat Kohli powered the defending champions' eight-wicket win on Sunday. Kohli's side avoided the embarrassment of an early exit as they survived the must-win encounter to advance from Group B in style. Having bundled out South Africa for 191, two-time champions India cruised home with 12 overs to spare at The Oval. AB de Villiers was especially culpable as he threw away his wicket for the third time in a miserable tournament for the South Africa captain.

"We normally don't bat that way. We never got going. It's very sad obviously," said De Villiers.

The one-sided affair provided fans on Twitter with ample ammunition to take a dig at the South African team for failing to deliver in an ICC tournament yet again.

However, De Villiers insisted he is still the right man to prepare the side for the 2019 World Cup.

"It is always very disappointing when we lose but the way we lost was the most disappointing," he said.

"Through soft dismissals we lost our way and that was the part that hurt the most. Run-outs happen but three in one innings is not how we want to play our cricket that is for sure.

"I'm a good captain and I can take this team forward and win the World Cup I believe, I love doing it.

"Not a lot of people believe me but I feel it is pretty close, it is very difficult to say that after a performance like this but that is what I believe in my heart," he added.

(With inputs from AFP)

Topics : India South Africa Abraham Benjamin de Villiers ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Cricket
Highlights
  • South Africa are the number one ranked ODI side
  • South Africa were bundled out cheaply by India on Sunday
  • India beat South Africa by 8 wickets at The Oval
