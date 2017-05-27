ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Yuvraj Singh To Miss Warm-Up Tie Against New Zealand Due To Fever

Indian cricket team batsman Yuvraj Singh will not feature in the first warm-up match against New Zealand on Sunday due to viral fever, according to a Board Of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) press release. Yuvraj, who didn't take part in practice sessions, is said to be making steady progress. "There are no major health concerns and he is recuperating well to the satisfaction of the medical team," the release added.

The southpaw did not turn up for the net session at Lord's cricket ground on Friday and also on Saturday at the Kennington Oval - where India will play the first warm-up match.

Before departing for England, Indian skipper Virat Kohli had said that the presence of players like MS Dhoni and Yuvraj in the squad only added to the team's experience. "If given freedom, Dhoni and Yuvraj know how to bring their experience into play," he had said.

India have two practice matches, against New Zealand and Bangladesh, ahead of the tournament that starts on June 1.

The Men in Blue start off their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 4. Unlike in the ICC World Cup and World T20, Pakistan have a positive record against India in this competition - winning two and losing one of their previous meetings.

"We have a better record against India in the Champions Trophy, not in other competition. We are looking to maintain that against them and it's very exciting," Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed said at his pre-tournament press conference.

Virat Kohli and Co. will lock horns with Sri Lanka on June 8 and play South Africa on June 11.