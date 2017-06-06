 
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: When And Where To Watch Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 06 June 2017 22:02 IST

How to watch Pakistan vs South Africa Champions Trophy 2017 match. Read all about live coverage and ODI match action from Edgbaston in Birmingham on June 7, 2017.

ICC Champions Trophy: Pakistan take on South Africa in a must-win game on Wednesday © AFP

After a poor outing against India, Pakistan would look to bounce back against South Africa in a crucial ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Group B clash on Wednesday. South Africa are well placed at the moment, having won their first game against Sri Lanka comfortably but Pakistan will have their work cut out as it is a must-win match for the former World Champions. A loss against South Africa would mean that Pakistan are virtually out of the tournament. A win for South Africa will take them closer to a spot in the semi-finals.

When will Pakistan vs South Africa Champions Trophy match be played?

The Pakistan vs South Africa Champions Trophy match will be played on July 7.

Where will Pakistan vs South Africa Champions Trophy match be played?

The Pakistan vs South Africa Champions Trophy match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

How do I watch the Pakistan vs South Africa Champions Trophy match live?

The Pakistan vs South Africa Champions Trophy match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

What time does the live coverage of the Pakistan vs South Africa Champions Trophy match start?

The live broadcast of the Pakistan vs South Africa Champions Trophy match will start at 12.30 pm GMT (6 pm IST).

Where can I follow the Pakistan vs South Africa Champions Trophy match online?

The Pakistan vs South Africa Champions Trophy match will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.
 

Highlights
  • It is a must-win match for Pakistan
  • A win for South Africa will take them closer to a spot in semi-finals
  • Sarfraz Ahmed is the captain of Pakistan
