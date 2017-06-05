 
ICC Champions Trophy 2017, When And Where To Watch England vs New Zealand Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 05 June 2017 21:40 IST

How to watch England vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2017 match. Read all about live coverage and ODI match action from Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on June 6, 2017.

England will look to continue their winning run when they face Bangladesh on Tuesday. © AFP

After a comfortable outing in the tournament-opener, title favourites England are set to face a much stiffer test against New Zealand in a crucial ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Group A clash on Tuesday. There is a lot at stake for both the teams. England will put one foot in the semifinals with a second successive win while New Zealand will aim for two full points after rain denied them a crack at Australia and the two teams settled for a point each in a game that produced no-result. 

When will England vs New Zealand Champions Trophy match be played?

The England vs New Zealand Champions Trophy match will be played on Tuesday, June 6.

Where will England vs New Zealand Champions Trophy match be played?

The England vs New Zealand Champions Trophy match will be played at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

How do I watch the England vs New Zealand Champions Trophy match live?

The England vs New Zealand Champions Trophy match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

What time does the live coverage of the England vs New Zealand Champions Trophy match start?

The live broadcast of the England vs New Zealand Champions Trophy match will start at 9.30 am GMT (3 pm IST).

Where can I follow the England vs New Zealand Champions Trophy match online?

The England vs New Zealand Champions Trophy match will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

