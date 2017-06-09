 
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: We Trusted Our Bowlers But Sri Lanka Were Pretty Good, Says Virat Kohli

Updated: 09 June 2017 00:10 IST

Sri Lanka rode on a solid batting display to register a seven-wicket victory over India.

After an awful bowling performance from defending champions India saw them slump to an unexpected seven-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka in a high-scoring ICC Champions Trophy, captain Virat Kohli said he expected his bowlers to defend 321 but Sri Lanka batted exceptionally well to take the game away. "We felt we had enough on the board, we trusted out bowlers, but Sri Lanka were pretty good," Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

"They kept the momentum through the innings, they picked their areas to hit and executed really well. There's always hindsight. I thought we bowled decently. But when you don't execute properly, there is always food for thought. Here you have to give credit to the other team," Kohli added.

Sri Lanka rode on a solid batting display to register a seven-wicket victory over India.

Set a challenging target of 322 runs, Sri Lanka rode on half-centuries from Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka to cross the line in 48.3 overs and register their first win the tournament. The duo dominated the Indian bowlers to add 159 runs between them and lay the foundation of a successful run chase.

Mendis was the highest scorer among the Sri Lankans, producing a steady 89 runs off 93 balls before being run out thanks to an excellent piece of fielding by Indian pacer Buvneshwar Kumar off his own bowling.

Gunathilaka smashed 76 off 72 deliveries with seven boundaries and two sixes.

Thursday's result throws the group wide open as all the teams in the group -- India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and South Africa -- have identical records of a win and a draw.

India will now have to beat South Africa in their last group match on June 11 and Sri lanka face a must win contest against Pakistan a day later in quest to qualify from the semi-finals.

 

  • Shikhar Dhawan scored 125 off 128 balls
  • Rohit Sharma scored 78 off 79 balls
  • MS Dhoni smashed 63 off 52 balls
