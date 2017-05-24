ICC Champions Trophy 2017: We Are Focussed To Win It, Says Steve Smith

Smith wants to emulate the Australian teams of the past which have had a stupendous record in ICC events.

Smith wants to emulate the Australian teams of the past which have had a stupendous record in ICC events. © AFP.

Steve Smith has had a good time in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) with some good knocks which were instrumental in his team Rising Pune Supergiant reaching the final. But, now the Australian captain is determined to put everything behind and aims to win the Champions Trophy title.

"I had a good two months in India with the Indian Premier League and we are really excited about this tournament," he said.

"England is a great place to play and all the boys are pumped up for this one. We have had a busy schedule but I am feeling really good physically and mentally and things are in a good place. This tournament is a really important one for us. We have a bit of a break after this and have to go as hard as we can to do well," said the Aussie captain.

Smith wants to emulate the Australian teams of the past who have had a stupendous record in ICC events.

"Trophies like this only come along every two years so it is a really important series. Australia has a very good record in competitions so hopefully, we can keep that up."

"We want to win it, everybody does, and that is what we are focused on."

With the IPL and a preceding Test series in India, the Australia ODI side has only recently regrouped, with its last 50-over series having been against New Zealand in February.

Australia lost the series 2-0, but Smith feels there is plenty of scope for people to throw their hats into the ring for a first-choice spot.

The first time to test that out will come in Friday's warm-up game at The Oval against Sri Lanka, while Australia will also face Pakistan at Edgbaston prior to facing New Zealand in its first match. And with Bangladesh and host England also in its group, the 27-year-old is aware there is plenty of opportunity for players to step up and make their mark.

"We have got a little bit of time, a couple of matches and a chance for a few guys to bat in the conditions," Smith added.

"We have a few options to go with, we have got a lot of strong batters in the line-up, and we could go with how the go in the practice matches."

Smith feels that England can prove to be a handful at home.

"England is very good at home, it has a lot of match- winners in the side but a lot of other teams are also very good. South Africa and India are world-class, and a lot of the other teams can play very, very good cricket on their day."

"We'll play the warm-up games with match intensity. We have not been together for a while so it's a good opportunity to get into the rhythm of one-day cricket."

(With PTI inputs)