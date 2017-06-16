 
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli's Men Outclass Bangladesh In Semi-Final, Virender Sehwag Trolls Them Brutally

Updated: 16 June 2017 14:04 IST

Virender Sehwag subtly reminded Rashid Latif and the rest that it was a joke.

Virender Sehwag trolled Bangladesh after their loss in Champions Trophy semi-final © Virender Sehwag/Facebook

Twitterati were on a roll after India earned a scintillating victory against Bangladesh in the second semi-final on Thursday. Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag didn't lose any opportunity to troll Bangladesh and Pakistan with his trademark witty tweets. "Well tried Pote. Great effort to reach semis.Ghar ki hi baat hai. Father's Day par Bete ke saath final hai. Mazaak ko serious mat liyo bete," Sehwag wrote. Viru, as he is fondly called, also took a dig at former Pakistan wicketkeeper Rashid Latif who kicked up a storm after his foul-mouthed tirade against Sehwag.

After India hammered Pakistan by 124 runs in their first Group B match at Edgbaston on June 4, Sehwag had taken to Twitter to congratulate the Virat Kohli-led India on the big win.

"Pote ke baad Bete. Koi baat nahi Beta, Well tried ! Congratulations Bharat !#BaapBaapHotaHai #INDvPAK," Sehwag had tweeted, referring to the big win in the practice match with Bangladesh and then the victory over Pakistan.

But it didn't go down too well with Latif.

Responding to Sehwag's tweet, Latif had posted a video, which ran on Pakistan news channel Siasi Central, lashing out at the former India opener.

Sehwag, who is known for not holding himself back, decided to respond in a calm manner.

"A meaningful silence is always better than meaningless words," Sehwag wrote on his Twitter account.

Latif played 37 Tests and 166 ODIs, scoring 1381 and 1709 in his 11-year career in international cricket.

Topics : India Pakistan Bangladesh Virender Sehwag Virat Kohli Mahendra Singh Dhoni ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Cricket
Highlights
  • India beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets in the semi-final
  • Sehwag took a dig at Rashid Latif
  • India will play Pakistan in the Champions Trophy title clash on Sunday
