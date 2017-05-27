ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan 'Pump It Up' Ahead Of Warm-Up Match Against New Zealand

The Indian cricket team is all set to play their first warm-up game against New Zealand at the Kennington Oval on Sunday. The defending champions reached England on Thursday and had their first practice session the next day. Opener Shikhar Dhawan uploaded a video on social media where he is seen sitting in the team bus, dancing along to the tunes of a Bhangra number with skipper Virat Kohli. He captioned it,"Thats how we pump before d practise session , on our way to ground. @virat.kohli @rashwin99". Ravichandran Ashwin is also seen in the background.

India will begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 4 and subsequently will play Sri Lanka and South Africa in the group-stage games. Kohli, who had a dismal run in the Indian Premier League, had said that he would never play for redemption and that his only motivation is to keep winning games for India.

Kohli, who will be leading India as a captain in his first major ICC competition, had earlier said, "England brings a lot of challenges for a batsman and I want to overcome them personally for my satisfaction at the end of my career."

India shared the trophy with Sri Lanka in 2002 and lifted the coveted cup in 2013 by beating England by five runs.