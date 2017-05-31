ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli Shares A Few Laughs With Rival Captains

With the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 just a few hours away, the International Cricket Council (ICC) hosted the customary opening dinner ahead of the mega tournament, which saw India captain Virat Kohli and the other captains attend. Apart from Kohli, South Africa captain AB de Villiers, England's Eoin Morgan and Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza also attended.

What about that for a panel of experts! #CT17 pic.twitter.com/glBO5kKRqz — ICC (@ICC) May 30, 2017

Kohli, De Villiers and Morgan were seen sharing a light moment prior to the start of the dinner.

India are placed in Group B along with Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka, and will start their campaign on June 4 against their arch-rivals at Edgbaston.



The last time India and Pakistan were engaged in a 50-over game was during the ICC World Cup in 2015. They, however, faced off in the shortest version of the game during last year's ICC World T20 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. India won both matches.



India will play their next two matches at The Oval, against Sri Lanka on June 8 and then South Africa on June 11.



Group A comprises New Zealand, Australia, England and Bangladesh. The top two sides of each group will proceed to the semi-finals.



De Villiers' South Africa will begin their campaign against Angelo Mathews-led Sri Lanka on June 3.